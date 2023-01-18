Trending
Jan. 18, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 18: Ashleigh Murray, Kevin Costner

By UPI Staff
1/2
Ashleigh Murray arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 21, 2019. The actor turns 35 on January 18. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Ashleigh Murray arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 21, 2019. The actor turns 35 on January 18. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- English physician Peter Roget, who compiled Roget's Thesaurus, in 1779

-- American orator/statesman Daniel Webster in 1782

-- Juliette Gordon Low, founder of the Girls Scouts, in 1860

-- English author A.A. Milne in 1882

-- Comedian Oliver Hardy in 1892

-- Actor Cary Grant in 1904

UPI File Photo

-- Actor Danny Kaye in 1911

-- American inventor Ray Dolby in 1933

-- Filmmaker John Boorman in 1933 (age 90)

-- Former Northern Ireland politician/Nobel Peace Prize laureate John Hume in 1937

-- Former baseball star Curt Flood in 1938

-- Singer David Ruffin in 1941

-- Singer Bobby Goldsboro in 1941 (age 82)

-- Actor Kevin Costner in 1955 (age 68)

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

-- Actor Mark Rylance in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor Jesse L. Martin in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor/wrestler Dave Bautista in 1969 (age 54)

-- Rocker Jonathan Davis in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Jason Segel in 1980 (age 43)

-- Actor Becca Tobin in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Ashleigh Murray in 1988 (age 35)

-- Musician Thomas Raggi in 2001 (age 22)

-- Actor Samuel Joslin in 2002 (age 21)

File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI

