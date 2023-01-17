Advertisement
Jan. 17, 2023 / 8:18 AM

Public memorial planned for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland

By Karen Butler
Lisa Marie Presley attends the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles in 2015.
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A public memorial will be held Sunday for singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley at her former home, Graceland, in Memphis.

The event is to take place on the front lawn of the estate, starting at 9 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the nonprofit Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation.

Lisa Marie Presley, 54, died of cardiac arrest last Thursday, two days after attending the Golden Globe Awards ceremony and cheering on actor Austin Butler, who won for portraying her dad in the movie, Elvis. She was the legendary performer's only child.

Lisa Marie Presley is expected to be buried at Graceland next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who fatally shot himself in 2020 when he was 27.

Elvis Presley, who died of cardiac arrest in 1977 at age 42, is also buried there, along with his parents and other members of the family.

He bought Graceland in 1957 and the property has since been designated a National Historic Landmark.

Lisa Marie Presley inherited the mansion and grounds in 1993 when she turned 25.

Graceland will now go to her three daughters.

Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54: a look back

Lisa Marie Presley speaks at the handprint ceremony immortalizing Elvis Presley family members in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles in June 2022. Behind her from left to right are her mother, Priscilla Presley, and daughters Riley Keough and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood.

