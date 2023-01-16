Famous birthdays for Jan. 16: FKA Twigs, Debbie Allen

1/2

FKA Twigs attends the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 5. The British singer turns 35 on January 16.

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include: Advertisement

-- Andre Michelin, the French industrialist who first mass-produced rubber automobile tires, in 1853

-- Canadian poet Robert Service in 1874

-- Former Cuban dictator Fulgencio Batista in 1901

-- Inventor Frank Zamboni in 1901

-- Olympic runner/Christian missionary Eric Liddell in 1902

-- Singer Ethel Merman in 1909

-- Zoologist Dian Fossey in 1932

-- Writer Susan Sontag in 1933

-- Opera singer Marilyn Horne in 1934 (age 89)

-- Race car driver A.J. Foyt in 1935 (age 88)

File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI

-- Producer/singer Rene Angelil in 1942

-- Country singer Ronnie Milsap in 1943 (age 80)

-- Radio talk show host Laura Schlessinger in 1947 (age 76)

-- Film director John Carpenter in 1948 (age 75)

-- Choreographer/actor/director Debbie Allen in 1950 (age 73)

File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI

-- Nigerian singer Sade Adu in 1959 (age 64)

-- British television host James May in 1963 (age 60)

-- British model Kate Moss in 1974 (age 49)

-- Singer Aaliyah in 1979

-- Baseball star Albert Pujols in 1980 (age 43)

-- Actor/playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda in 1980 (age 43)

-- Actor Birgitte Hjort Sorensen in 1982 (age 41)

-- Singer FKA Twigs, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, in 1988 (age 35)

-- Singer Jennie Kim in 1996 (age 27)