Jan. 16, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 16: FKA Twigs, Debbie Allen

By UPI Staff
FKA Twigs attends the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 5. The British singer turns 35 on January 16. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
FKA Twigs attends the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 5. The British singer turns 35 on January 16. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Andre Michelin, the French industrialist who first mass-produced rubber automobile tires, in 1853

-- Canadian poet Robert Service in 1874

-- Former Cuban dictator Fulgencio Batista in 1901

-- Inventor Frank Zamboni in 1901

-- Olympic runner/Christian missionary Eric Liddell in 1902

-- Singer Ethel Merman in 1909

-- Zoologist Dian Fossey in 1932

-- Writer Susan Sontag in 1933

-- Opera singer Marilyn Horne in 1934 (age 89)

-- Race car driver A.J. Foyt in 1935 (age 88)

File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI

-- Producer/singer Rene Angelil in 1942

-- Country singer Ronnie Milsap in 1943 (age 80)

-- Radio talk show host Laura Schlessinger in 1947 (age 76)

-- Film director John Carpenter in 1948 (age 75)

-- Choreographer/actor/director Debbie Allen in 1950 (age 73)

File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI

-- Nigerian singer Sade Adu in 1959 (age 64)

-- British television host James May in 1963 (age 60)

-- British model Kate Moss in 1974 (age 49)

-- Singer Aaliyah in 1979

-- Baseball star Albert Pujols in 1980 (age 43)

-- Actor/playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda in 1980 (age 43)

-- Actor Birgitte Hjort Sorensen in 1982 (age 41)

-- Singer FKA Twigs, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, in 1988 (age 35)

-- Singer Jennie Kim in 1996 (age 27)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

