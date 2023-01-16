Famous birthdays for Jan. 16: FKA Twigs, Debbie Allen

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include:
-- Andre Michelin, the French industrialist who first mass-produced rubber automobile tires, in 1853
-- Canadian poet Robert Service in 1874
-- Former Cuban dictator Fulgencio Batista in 1901
-- Inventor Frank Zamboni in 1901
-- Olympic runner/Christian missionary Eric Liddell in 1902
-- Singer Ethel Merman in 1909
-- Zoologist Dian Fossey in 1932
-- Writer Susan Sontag in 1933
-- Opera singer Marilyn Horne in 1934 (age 89)
-- Race car driver A.J. Foyt in 1935 (age 88)
-- Producer/singer Rene Angelil in 1942
-- Country singer Ronnie Milsap in 1943 (age 80)
-- Radio talk show host Laura Schlessinger in 1947 (age 76)
-- Film director John Carpenter in 1948 (age 75)
-- Choreographer/actor/director Debbie Allen in 1950 (age 73)
-- Nigerian singer Sade Adu in 1959 (age 64)
-- British television host James May in 1963 (age 60)
-- British model Kate Moss in 1974 (age 49)
-- Singer Aaliyah in 1979
-- Baseball star Albert Pujols in 1980 (age 43)
-- Actor/playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda in 1980 (age 43)
-- Actor Birgitte Hjort Sorensen in 1982 (age 41)
-- Singer FKA Twigs, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, in 1988 (age 35)
-- Singer Jennie Kim in 1996 (age 27)