Jan. 14, 2023 / 8:20 AM

Motorcycle daredevil Robbie Knievel dies at age 60

By Don Jacobson
Daredevil Robbie Knievel (R) hugs a teammate after jumping over 25 cars on his motorcycle at Six Flags Over Mid America in Eureka, Missouri. on July 3, 2008. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Daredevil Robbie Knievel (R) hugs a teammate after jumping over 25 cars on his motorcycle at Six Flags Over Mid America in Eureka, Missouri. on July 3, 2008. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Motorcycle daredevil Robbie Knievel, who emulated his famous father Evel Knievel with spectacular jumps at American landmarks, has died at age 60, his late father's official Twitter account announced.

The post included a picture of Robbie Knievel sailing above Arizona's Grand Canyon during a successful 228-foot world record jump on May 20, 1999, with the message, "A Great Daredevil has Died Robbie Knievel May 7, 1962 - January 13, 2023."

Knievel died Friday in Reno, Nev., after a battle with pancreatic cancer, his brother, Kelly Knievel, told The Hollywood Reporter.

Billing himself as Kaptain Robbie Knievel, the daredevil claimed to have made more than 350 professional motorcycle jumps and to have held more the 20 world records, including the Grand Canyon jump, which came 25 years after his father famously failed in a televised attempt to jump a Snake River canyon in Idaho.

Evel Knievel died in 2007 from pulmonary disease at age 69.

"I am the greatest jumper of all time," Robbie Knievel says in the 2017 documentary film, Chasing Evel: The Robbie Knievel Story.

"My dad passed away," he says in the film. "I've carried the name on for so long -- there's only one Knievel. That's me. I'm like the last of the Mohicans."

Probably his greatest success came in April 1989 when he successfully cleared the water fountains during a jump at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas -- helping to erase the memory his father's spectacular crash while attempting the same feat 22 years earlier.

"That was for you, Dad," Robbie Knievel said afterwards.

The younger Knievel first began performing with his father at age 8, making his initial appearance at a show in Madison Square Garden.

His final stunt was performed in Coachella, Calif., in 2011, when he jumped 150 feet above a series of tractor-trailer trucks at the Spotlight 29 Casino.

