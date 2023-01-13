Rihanna releases trailer for Super Bowl performance

1/5

Rihanna arrives for The Met Gala in New York City on Sept. 13, 2021. The singer and beauty entrepreneur is weeks away from headlining the Super Bowl. She released a trailer for the show on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Rihanna released a promotional trailer Friday for her Super Bowl LVII halftime performance on Feb. 12. The singer/songwriter/beauty entrepreneur has been pretty quiet so far about her plans for the show, which is expected to feature some of her biggest hits. The trailer shows Rihanna wearing a yellow fuzzy coat, with her hair in geometrical coils. She emerges on what looks like a fashion catwalk, with different voices in the background asking where she's been. The singer's long-awaited ninth studio album has been on the back burner since her last, Anti, in 2016, despite fans clamoring for its release. Advertisement

In May of 2022, Rihanna welcomed a son with rapper and frequent collaborator A$AP Rocky. Since then, she's seemingly focused on her beauty and apparel lines more than any album or music projects until she announced in September that she'd be the headliner for Super Bowl LVII.

Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter, a producer of the show with Roc Nation, said at the time, "Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment."

The halftime show will be executive produced by Jessie Collins who was also the producer for the Golden Globes, with Hamish Hamilton directing. Last year's Super Bowl Halftime Show featuring performances by Snoop, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, and Mary J. Blige won three Creative Emmy Awards.

In conjunction with her Super Bowl appearance, Rihanna also announced the release of a limited edition, football-themed clothing line as part of her lingerie/apparel brand Savage X Fenty.

Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight last year that she took on the performance because it was something she couldn't turn down, even as a new mother.

"The Superbowl is one of the biggest stages in the world. It's an entertainer's dream to be on a stage like that, but you want to get it right."

She added, "I want to incorporate a lot of culture. I want to incorporate a lot of different aspects of entertainment and things that I enjoy and bring it to the stage. I want to celebrate the music that I've made."

Super Bowl LVII takes place on Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

