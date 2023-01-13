Trending
Jan. 13, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 13: Julian Morris, Natalia Dyer

By UPI Staff
1/3
Julian Morris arrives for the premiere of "Viper Club" at the Winter Garden Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 11, 2018. The actor turns 40 on January 13. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Julian Morris arrives for the premiere of "Viper Club" at the Winter Garden Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 11, 2018. The actor turns 40 on January 13. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Salmon P. Chase, sixth chief justice of the United States and whose image is on the U.S. $10,000 bill, in 1808

-- Horatio Alger, author of rags-to-riches stories, in 1832

-- Actor Frances Sternhagen in 1930 (age 93)

-- Actor Charles Nelson Reilly in 1931

-- Actor Rip Taylor in 1935

-- Actor Richard Moll in 1943 (age 80)

-- Actor Kevin Anderson in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus in 1961 (age 62)

-- Country singer Trace Adkins in 1962 (age 61)

-- Actor Penelope Ann Miller in 1964 (age 59)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Patrick Dempsey in 1966 (age 57)

-- TV producer Shonda Rhimes in 1970 (age 53)

-- Entrepreneur/political candidate Andrew Yang in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Michael Pena in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor Orlando Bloom in 1977 (age 46)

-- TV meteorologist Ginger Zee in 1981 (age 42)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
-- Actor Julian Morris in 1983 (age 40)

-- Actor Liam Hemsworth in 1990 (age 33)

-- Actor Natalia Dyer in 1995 (age 28)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

