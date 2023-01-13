Famous birthdays for Jan. 13: Julian Morris, Natalia Dyer

1/3

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include:

-- Salmon P. Chase, sixth chief justice of the United States and whose image is on the U.S. $10,000 bill, in 1808

-- Horatio Alger, author of rags-to-riches stories, in 1832

-- Actor Frances Sternhagen in 1930 (age 93)

-- Actor Charles Nelson Reilly in 1931

-- Actor Rip Taylor in 1935

-- Actor Richard Moll in 1943 (age 80)

-- Actor Kevin Anderson in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus in 1961 (age 62)

-- Country singer Trace Adkins in 1962 (age 61)

-- Actor Penelope Ann Miller in 1964 (age 59)

-- Actor Patrick Dempsey in 1966 (age 57)

-- TV producer Shonda Rhimes in 1970 (age 53)

-- Entrepreneur/political candidate Andrew Yang in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Michael Pena in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor Orlando Bloom in 1977 (age 46)

-- TV meteorologist Ginger Zee in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Julian Morris in 1983 (age 40)

-- Actor Liam Hemsworth in 1990 (age 33)

-- Actor Natalia Dyer in 1995 (age 28)