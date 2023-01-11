Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 11, 2023 / 11:30 AM

Jamie Demetriou lands Netflix comedy special

By Annie Martin

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- British actor and comedian Jamie Demetriou is getting his own Netflix comedy special.

Demetriou, 35, will write and star in the new special A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou.

Advertisement

The special follows Demetriou as he "takes the audience on a journey from birth to death through the ever adored medium of song and sketch -- unpacking the most crucial, embarrassing, heartening and ultimately futile stages of a life lived in the anxious modern day."

Demetriou will play a different character in each stage of life, with Ellie White, Sian Clifford, Jon Pointing, Kiell Smith-Bynoe and Katy Wix to appear as guest stars.

BBC Studios Productions and Guilty Party Pictures will produce the special.

Advertisement

"Jamie is an exceptional creator and performer. It's a testament to his talent that in just one hour he will take us on an excruciating, hilarious, brilliantly observed journey through modern life," BBC Studios head of comedy Josh Cole said in a statement.

"It's been a privilege to see Jamie assemble these disparate, disastrous, often relatively thick characters into one beautiful sweep of life as he sees it. It's as original, daring, and hilarious as we have come to expect from (to be fair) the comic voice of his generation," Jonny Sweet and Simon Bird of Guilty Party Pictures added.

Demetriou is known for creating and starring in the Channel 4 series Stath Lets Flats. He also played Bus Rodent on the BBC series Fleabag.

Read More

Celebrity couples attend Golden Globe Awards 'Jennifer Hudson Show' renewed for Season 2, 'Sherri' through Season 3 Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles among iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Jeopardy! Masters' spinoff with Ken Jennings coming to ABC
TV // 2 minutes ago
'Jeopardy! Masters' spinoff with Ken Jennings coming to ABC
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- "Jeopardy! Masters," a new quiz show hosted by Ken Jennings and featuring elite "Jeopardy!" contestants, is in the works.
Eric Church to launch 'Outsiders Revival' tour in June
Music // 40 minutes ago
Eric Church to launch 'Outsiders Revival' tour in June
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Eric Church will perform across North America on a new tour featuring Ashley McBryde, Lainey Wilson, Elle King and other artists.
2023 awards show schedule: How to watch
Entertainment News // 2 days ago
2023 awards show schedule: How to watch
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The Golden Globes, Oscars, Grammys and other awards shows will return in 2023 to honor the best film, television, music and more.
'Banshees,' 'Everywhere,' 'Ozark' lead SAG Award nominations
TV // 1 hour ago
'Banshees,' 'Everywhere,' 'Ozark' lead SAG Award nominations
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- "The Banshees of Inisherin" and "Everything Everywhere All At Once" led the field with five nods apiece when nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Wednesday.
Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles among iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees
Music // 1 hour ago
Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles among iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Drake and other artists are nominated at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.
'Jennifer Hudson Show' renewed for Season 2, 'Sherri' through Season 3
TV // 2 hours ago
'Jennifer Hudson Show' renewed for Season 2, 'Sherri' through Season 3
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- "The Jennifer Hudson Show" was renewed for Season 2, while "Sherri" with Sherri Shepherd will return for two more seasons.
Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, Blackpink lead Coachella lineup
Music // 2 hours ago
Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, Blackpink lead Coachella lineup
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and Blackpink have joined the lineup for this spring's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif.
Prince Harry drinks tequila shots, talks about Princess Di on 'Late Show'
TV // 2 hours ago
Prince Harry drinks tequila shots, talks about Princess Di on 'Late Show'
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince Harry stopped by "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday night to promote his new memoir, "Spare."
Celebrity couples attend Golden Globe Awards
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Celebrity couples attend Golden Globe Awards
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Kaley Cuoco, Julia Garner, Anya Taylor-Joy and other stars brought dates to the Golden Globes.
Movie review: Hard-hitting action in 'Plane' creates thrilling survival tale
Movies // 3 hours ago
Movie review: Hard-hitting action in 'Plane' creates thrilling survival tale
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Gerard Butler and Mike Colter star in the first action movie of the year, "Plane," which delivers a primal survival adventure. It premieres in theaters Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Prince Harry hopes to 'find peace' with William, royal family
Prince Harry hopes to 'find peace' with William, royal family
Prince Harry says royal family has shown 'no willingness to reconcile'
Prince Harry says royal family has shown 'no willingness to reconcile'
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
Jeremy Renner was helping stranded motorist at time of accident, Reno mayor says
Jeremy Renner was helping stranded motorist at time of accident, Reno mayor says
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement