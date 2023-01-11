Jamie Demetriou lands Netflix comedy special

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- British actor and comedian Jamie Demetriou is getting his own Netflix comedy special.

Demetriou, 35, will write and star in the new special A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou.

The special follows Demetriou as he "takes the audience on a journey from birth to death through the ever adored medium of song and sketch -- unpacking the most crucial, embarrassing, heartening and ultimately futile stages of a life lived in the anxious modern day."

Demetriou will play a different character in each stage of life, with Ellie White, Sian Clifford, Jon Pointing, Kiell Smith-Bynoe and Katy Wix to appear as guest stars.

BBC Studios Productions and Guilty Party Pictures will produce the special.

"Jamie is an exceptional creator and performer. It's a testament to his talent that in just one hour he will take us on an excruciating, hilarious, brilliantly observed journey through modern life," BBC Studios head of comedy Josh Cole said in a statement.

"It's been a privilege to see Jamie assemble these disparate, disastrous, often relatively thick characters into one beautiful sweep of life as he sees it. It's as original, daring, and hilarious as we have come to expect from (to be fair) the comic voice of his generation," Jonny Sweet and Simon Bird of Guilty Party Pictures added.

Demetriou is known for creating and starring in the Channel 4 series Stath Lets Flats. He also played Bus Rodent on the BBC series Fleabag.