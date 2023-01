Jamie Lee Curtis arrives for the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 10, 2023. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Quinta Brunson, Colin Farrell, Angela Bassett and Key Huy Quan were among the first winners at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Tuesday. Brunson won for Best Actress in a TV Comedy for Abbott Elementary, Farrell scored the Globe for Banshees of Inisherin and Bassett won the Best Supporting Actress in a Film for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Advertisement

Quan and his co-star Michelle Yeoh earned the honors for Best Supporting Actor and Best Actress in a Comedy Film for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Jerrod Carmichael is hosting the show, which is presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to recognize excellence in film and television. It is airing on NBC.

The Banshees of Inisherin leads the film nominees, while Abbott Elementary tops the TV nominations.

Presenters are expected to include Ana de Armas, Billy Porter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Natasha Lyonne, Quentin Tarantino, Tracy Morgan, Claire Danes, Henry Golding, Hilary Swank, Jenna Ortega, Jennifer Hudson, Letitia Wright, Regina Hall, Salma Hayek.

Eddie Murphy will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, while Ryan Murphy will be honored with the Carol Burnett Award.

The HFPA presents the awards each year.

NBC didn't broadcast the event last year due to criticism of the organization for the lack of diversity in its ranks and transparency in its business practices.

The HFPA has since addressed these concerns and signed a one-year contract with NBC in September.