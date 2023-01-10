Trending
Jan. 10, 2023 / 12:46 PM

Golden Globes: How to watch, what to expect

By Annie Martin
Jerrod Carmichael will host the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday. File Photo by John Gress/UPI
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The 2023 Golden Globe Awards will take place Tuesday in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 80th annual ceremony will be held at The Beverly Hills and air at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

Jerrod Carmichael will host the awards show, which is presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to recognize excellence in film and television.

The Banshees of Inisherin leads the film nominees, while Abbott Elementary tops the TV nominations.

How to watch

The Golden Globes will air Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST on NBC. The show will also be available to stream on Peacock.

Participants

Actor and comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the awards show.

Ana de Armas, Billy Porter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Natasha Lyonne, Quentin Tarantino and Tracy Morgan will present awards, along with Claire Danes, Henry Golding, Hilary Swank, Jenna Ortega, Jennifer Hudson, Letitia Wright, Regina Hall, Salma Hayek and other stars.

Eddie Murphy will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, while Ryan Murphy will be honored with the Carol Burnett Award.

Nominees

The Banshees of Inisherin leads the film nominees with eight nominations, including Best Picture -- Musical or Comedy. Abbott Elementary tops the TV nominees with five nominations, including Best Television Series -- Musical or Comedy.

Other nominees include Avatar: The Way of Water, Tár, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, The White Lotus and Euphoria.

