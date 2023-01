Famous birthdays for Jan. 10: Pat Benatar, Rod Stewart

Pat Benatar arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 23. The rocker turns 70 on January 10. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include: Advertisement

-- Poet Robinson Jeffers in 1887

-- Musician Ronnie Hawkins in 1935

-- Historian Stephen Ambrose in 1936

-- Olympic decathlon champion Bill Toomey in 1939 (age 84)

-- Singer Jim Croce in 1943

-- Singer Frank Sinatra Jr. in 1944

-- Singer/songwriter Rod Stewart in 1945 (age 78)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician Donald Fagen in 1948 (age 75)

-- Actor William Sanderson in 1944 (age 79)

-- X-rated film actor Linda Lovelace in 1949

-- Boxer George Foreman in 1949 (age 74)

-- Singer Pat Benatar in 1953 (age 70)

-- Singer Shawn Colvin in 1956 (age 67)

-- New Zealand screenwriter Fran Walsh in 1959 (age 64)

-- Actor Jemaine Clement in 1974 (age 48)

-- Rapper Chris Smith in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Sarah Shahi in 1980 (age 43)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI