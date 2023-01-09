Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy expecting third child

1/5

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy arrive on the red carpet at the New York City Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala in September. They are expecting their third child. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are expecting again. The acting couple announced that Danes is pregnant with their third baby. The couple married in 2009 after meeting on the set of the movie Evening. They have two sons, Cyrus, 10, and Rowan, 4. Advertisement

"I was very recently single, and I had never been single before, so we were just friends for a while," Danes told Marie Claire in 2017. The couple "met in Rhode Island when it was at its most audaciously beautiful, in the fall. And there was one day when we were bicycling by the water and it was sparkly and idyllic, and I just had this dumb epiphany, like, 'I'm really just happy.' "

Danes and Dancy are low-key on social media. There is a Twitter account in Dancy's name, though it is not verified. Danes has made fewere than 100 posts on Instagram, none of which show her husband or children. The couple made the pregnancy announcement to People through their representatives.

Danes was nominated for a Golden Globe in December for her role in Fleishman is in Trouble, the eight-episode FX series on Hulu co-starring Jesse Eisenberg. Danes plays Rachel, the wife of Eisenberg's character Toby Fleishman.

In the show, Toby is happily dating and co-parenting the couple's two children after their divorce until Rachel disappears. To figure out where she is and why she left, Toby must revisit their marriage. The show is based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name.

"As a 43-year-old married woman of two who lives in New York City, it was hard not to relate to what was on those pages, but I thought it was a very surprising exploration and interrogation of a relationship," Danes told Collider in November. "It had this kaleidoscopic quality because you got to experience it from so many different vantage points.'

Danes and Dancy attended public events in 2022 including the Met Gala, the premiere of Downtown Abbey: The New Era the movie he stars in, and the Fleischman is in Trouble premiere. Though they don't speak much about their relationship publicly, Danes has talked about her previous pregnancy with Rowan, as she was able to take a break from filming her hit show Homeland. Danes won two lead actress Emmys for the critically acclaimed Showtime series.

"It feels like a huge luxury," she told People in June 2018. "When I was pregnant with my first son, I worked until I was in my eighth month, so this feels like a huge gift, to have a chance to kick my feet up a little bit."

Dancy joined the cast of the Law and Order reboot last year. "There's something about that formula and about that machine that just keeps working," Dancy told the Today show last year.