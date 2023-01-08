Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 8, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 8: Sam Riley, Jenny Lewis

By UPI Staff
Sam Riley attends the premiere of "Maleficient: Mistress Of Evil" at Odeon Imax Waterloo in London on October 9, 2019. The actor turns 42 on January 8. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Sam Riley attends the premiere of "Maleficient: Mistress Of Evil" at Odeon Imax Waterloo in London on October 9, 2019. The actor turns 42 on January 8. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Publisher Frank Doubleday in 1862

-- Actor William Hartnell in 1908

-- Comic actor Larry Storch in 1923

-- Newsman Charles Osgood in 1933 (age 90)

-- Elvis Presley, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's "undisputed king," in 1935

-- Singer Shirley Bassey in 1937 (age 86)

Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI

-- Game show host Bob Eubanks in 1938 (age 85)

-- British comedian Graham Chapman in 1941

-- Actor Yvette Mimieux in 1942

-- British physicist/author Stephen Hawking 1942

-- Author Terry Brooks in 1944 (age 79)

-- Radio talk show host Kojo Nnamdi in 1945 (age 78)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Robby Krieger in 1946 (age 77)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member David Bowie in 1947

-- Guitarist/singer Terry Sylvester in 1947 (age 76)

-- Singer R. Kelly, born as Robert Sylvester Kelly, in 1967 (age 56)

-- Singer Jenny Lewis in 1976 (age 47)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Actor Windell Middlebrooks in 1979

-- Actor Sam Riley in 1980 (age 43)

-- Actor Genevieve Padalecki in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Gaby Hoffmann in 1982 (age 41)

-- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor Freddie Stroma in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Cynthia Erivo in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Khylin Rhambo in 1996 (age 27)

-- Rocker Damiano David in 1999 (age 24)

-- Singer Noah Cyrus in 2000 (age 23)

File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

