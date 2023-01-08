Famous birthdays for Jan. 8: Sam Riley, Jenny Lewis

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.
-- Publisher Frank Doubleday in 1862
-- Actor William Hartnell in 1908
-- Comic actor Larry Storch in 1923
-- Newsman Charles Osgood in 1933 (age 90)
-- Elvis Presley, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's "undisputed king," in 1935
-- Singer Shirley Bassey in 1937 (age 86)
-- Game show host Bob Eubanks in 1938 (age 85)
-- British comedian Graham Chapman in 1941
-- Actor Yvette Mimieux in 1942
-- British physicist/author Stephen Hawking 1942
-- Author Terry Brooks in 1944 (age 79)
-- Radio talk show host Kojo Nnamdi in 1945 (age 78)
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Robby Krieger in 1946 (age 77)
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member David Bowie in 1947
-- Guitarist/singer Terry Sylvester in 1947 (age 76)
-- Singer R. Kelly, born as Robert Sylvester Kelly, in 1967 (age 56)
-- Singer Jenny Lewis in 1976 (age 47)
-- Actor Windell Middlebrooks in 1979
-- Actor Sam Riley in 1980 (age 43)
-- Actor Genevieve Padalecki in 1981 (age 42)
-- Actor Gaby Hoffmann in 1982 (age 41)
-- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 1984 (age 39)
-- Actor Freddie Stroma in 1987 (age 36)
-- Actor Cynthia Erivo in 1987 (age 36)
-- Actor Khylin Rhambo in 1996 (age 27)
-- Rocker Damiano David in 1999 (age 24)
-- Singer Noah Cyrus in 2000 (age 23)