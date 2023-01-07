Trending
Jan. 7, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 7: Brett Dalton, Jeremy Renner

By UPI Staff
1/2
Brett Dalton attends the premiere of "The Secret Life of Pets 2" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on June 2, 2019. The actor turns 40 on January 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Brett Dalton attends the premiere of "The Secret Life of Pets 2" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on June 2, 2019. The actor turns 40 on January 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include Millard Fillmore, 13th president of the United States, in 1800

-- St. Bernadette, born Marie-Bernarde Soubirous, in 1844

-- Film executive Adolph Zukor in 1873

-- Author Zora Neale Hurston in 1891

-- Actor Butterfly McQueen in 1911

-- Author William Blatty in 1928

-- Rolling Stone magazine publisher Jann Wenner in 1946 (age 77)

-- Singer Kenny Loggins in 1948 (age 75)

File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI

-- Actor Erin Gray in 1950 (age 73)

-- Actor David Caruso in 1956 (age 67)

-- Television personality Katie Couric in 1957 (age 66)

-- Actor Nicolas Cage in 1964 (age 59)

-- Actor Irrfan Khan in 1967

-- Actor Jeremy Renner in 1971 (age 52)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Dustin Diamond in 1977

-- Actor Lauren Cohan in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Brett Dalton in 1983 (age 40)

-- Actor Robert Sheehan in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Marcus Scribner in 2000 (age 23)

-- Actor Sofia Wylie in 2004 (age 19)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

