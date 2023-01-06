'Stranger Things' actor Noah Schnapp comes out as gay

1/5

Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on the Netflix series "Stranger Things," publicly came out as gay. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp says he is gay. The 18-year-old actor publicly came out as gay in a TikTok video Thursday. Advertisement

In the video, Schnapp lip syncs along to a person saying "You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly? Will never be that serious."

"When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know,'" the post reads.

In the caption, Schnapp added "I guess I'm more similar to will than I thought," referencing his Stranger Things character.

@noahschnapp I guess I'm more similar to will than I thought ♬ original sound - princessazula0

Schnapp plays Will Byers on the Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things. The actor confirmed in an interview with Variety in July that Will is gay and in love with his best friend Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard).

"I mean, it's pretty clear this season that Will has feelings for Mike. They've been intentionally pulling that out over the past few seasons," Schnapp said.

"Obviously, it was hinted at in Season 1: It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends? Now that he's gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it's 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike," he added. "But before, it was a slow arc. I think it is done so beautifully, because it's so easy to make a character just like all of a sudden be gay."

Stranger Things completed its fourth season in July. Netflix has yet to announce a release date for Season 5.