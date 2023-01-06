Trending
Jan. 6, 2023 / 10:40 AM

'Love is Blind' alum Jessica Batten expecting first child

By Annie Martin

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Love is Blind alum Jessica Batten is going to be a mom.

The 38-year-old television personality is expecting her first child with her husband, Benjamin McGrath.

Batten shared the news on Instagram alongside maternity photos. The pictures show Batten and McGrath cradling her baby bump.

"New Year, Same Me, New Mom!" Batten captioned the post. "Sending the best wishes and blessings your way in 2023. We're excited and humbled to share we will welcome our baby into the world and into our growing family in early June. Ahh!!!"

Fellow Love is Blind alums Giannina Gibelli, Kelly Chase and Madlyn Ballatori were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Omggggg yayyyy congrats!!" Gibelli wrote.

"Yayyy!! IG official! Hehe! Love you and Ben and can't wait to watch you become a Mom, Jess! Baby McGrath is so loved already!" Chase added.

"Ahhhh! Congratulations! praying for a healthy pregnancy and delivery," Ballatori said.

Batten and McGrath married in August.

"I promise it's worth the wait; The twists and turns and many closed doors. Going to be reliving this day for awhile," Batten said on Instagram in September.

Batten came to fame in Love is Blind Season 1, which was released on Netflix in 2020. Batten had feelings for Matt Barnett but ultimately got engaged to Mark Cuevas on the show. Batten and Cuevas split on their wedding day.

