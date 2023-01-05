'DWTS' pro Witney Carson says baby No. 2 is a boy

1/4

Witney Carson announced the sex of her unborn second child with Carson McAllister. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Dancing with the Stars pro Witney Carson has a baby boy on the way. The 29-year-old professional dancer announced the sex of her unborn second child with her husband, Carson McAllister, on Wednesday. Advertisement

Carson shared a video on Instagram that shows "It's a boy" written in the sand on a beach. The camera then pans up to show Carson, McAllister and their 2-year-old son, Leo.

"Our second blessing," she captioned the post.

Fellow DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold was among those to celebrate with Carson in the comments.

"Can't wait to meet you baby boy," Arnold wrote.

Carson announced her pregnancy on DWTS in November.

"I'm so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and myself are expecting baby No. 2," the dancer said at the time.

"I'm so blessed and this just felt like a really good time to share it, and I can finally share it, which feels great. I'm very blessed," she added.

Carson and McAllister married in January 2016.

Carson was most recently partnered with actor, comedian and television personality Wayne Brady in Dancing with the Stars Season 31, which concluded on Disney+ in November.