Famous birthdays for Jan. 5: January Jones, Robert Duvall

January Jones arrives on the red carpet at the Netflix premiere of "The Politician" on September 26, 2019, in New York City. The actor turns 45 on January 5. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include:

-- Zebulon Pike, discoverer of Pike's Peak in Colorado in 1779

-- U.S. baseball executive/Baseball Hall of Fame member Ban Johnson in 1864

-- Artist Yves Tanguy in 1900

-- Actor George Reeves in 1914

-- Actor Jane Wyman in 1917

-- Walter Mondale, former U.S. vice president/1984 Democratic presidential candidate, in 1928

-- Actor Robert Duvall in 1931 (age 92)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Italian writer Umberto Eco in 1932

-- U.S. football Hall of Fame member Chuck Noll in 1932

-- Football Hall of Fame member Jim Otto in 1938 (age 85)

-- Filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki in 1941 (age 82)

-- Talk show host Charlie Rose in 1942 (age 81)

-- Actor Diane Keaton in 1946 (age 77)

-- Actor Pamela Sue Martin in 1953 (age 70)

-- Actor Clancy Brown in 1959 (age 64)

-- Singer Iris DeMent in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor Suzy Amis in 1962 (age 61)

-- Actor Vinnie Jones in 1965 (age 58)

-- Dancer/TV personality Carrie Ann Inaba in 1968 (age 55)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Rock singer Marilyn Manson in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Bradley Cooper in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor January Jones in 1978 (age 45)

-- DJ Deadmau5, born Joel Thomas Zimmerman, in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Jason Mitchell in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Mike Faist in 1992 (age 31)

-- Model/actor Suki Waterhouse in 1992 (age 31)