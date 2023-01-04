Trending
Chilli confirms Matthew Lawrence romance

By Karen Butler
R&B singer Chilli has confirmed she is dating actor Matthew Lawrence. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Chilli's publicist has confirmed the TLC singer is dating actor Matthew Lawrence.

"I've been with Chilli since 2005 and I've never seen her this in love," Chilli's publicist Christal Jordan told the New York Post Tuesday.

"She is glowing. They are really cute together."

Jordan also told TMZ Chilli and Lawrence have been dating each other exclusively since just before Thanksgiving.

The couple posted a cute video last weekend of them dancing to the 1980s classic, "Take On Me," while wearing matching holiday pajamas.

Lawrence, 42, is known for his roles in Mrs. Doubtfire, Boy Meets World, Brotherly Love, Melissa & Joey, and Mistletoe Mixup. He married professional dancer Cheryl Burke in 2019, but they split up early last year.

Chilli, 51, is known for her work with the popular girl group TLC, which released the 1990s hits "Creep," "Waterfalls," "No Scrubs" and "Unpretty."

