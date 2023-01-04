Trending
Jan. 4, 2023 / 9:12 PM

Hisense rolls out new ULED X TV at CES 2023

By Joe Fisher
David Gold, President of Hisense USA speaks on stage during the 2023 International CES, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/396b46be0a3964e8dca8d3752e8b33d9/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Hisense has climbed the ranks of television manufacturers to become a brand associated with great quality at an affordable price.

The brand's newest TV line, the ULED X, promises to take another step toward a "new era" for the company.

"ULED's unique capabilities allow for a seamless connection between television hardware and software," said Stephen Yao, assistant general manager of Hisense U.S.A.

"Through the ULED technology, Hisense TVs are able to make real-life, automatic adjustments -- to ensure you have the best viewing experience possible."

Yao said Hisense's ULED sales increased by 30% in markets such as Canada, Mexico and the United States between January and October 2022. About 19.6 million Hisense TVs were shipped.

Data from AVC Revo places the brand as the no. 2 television manufacturer in the world, trailing just behind South Korea's Samsung, which manufactures premium televisions. It is also the most popular brand in China, with market growth continuing monthly for more than a year.

"This year we're taking ULED further," Yao said. "Today, we're introducing a new generation of display technology: the ULED X platform."

"We believe that Hisense ULED X will be the next step in the LED technology, pushing it to its limits by combining an impressive lineup of TV technologies."

The new line will feature increased processing power, more picture and backlight control sharper, brighter presentation. The picture will also eliminate reflection and support a wider viewing angle.

Yao did not exaggerate when he said the ULED X will support the brightest picture on the market. Currently available TVs range between 100 and 2,000 nits of peak brightness. The ULED X maxes out at 2,500 nits.

A nit is a measurement of candelas per square inch, which is a way to express light intensity.

"Our engineers were tasked with making the best LED TV available, and they delivered with ULED X," said David Gold, president of Hisense USA.

Highlights from CES 2023 in Las Vegas

