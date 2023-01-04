Trending
Jan. 4, 2023 / 11:43 AM

Phoebe Bridgers mourns father's death: 'Rest in peace'

By Annie Martin
Phoebe Bridgers announced her dad's death alongside a tribute on Instagram. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c59b8fe8121a86fc5fc4ff6ee75d564c/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Phoebe Bridgers is mourning the death of her father.

The 28-year-old singer announced her dad's death alongside a tribute Tuesday on Instagram.

Bridgers posted a photo that shows herself and her dad smiling and sharing a pair of earbuds.

"Rest in peace dad," she captioned the post.

Bridgers had a complicated relationship with her dad, which she has addressed in her music and in interviews.

The singer said in a 2019 interview with GQ that her dad was a scenic carpenter who was abusive and had a "drug thing."

Bridgers later described their relationship in an interview with Sam Sanders for NPR's It's Been a Minute in 2020, saying it was "a very weird combination of emotionally unavailable, but very present in a weird way."

She also addressed her song "Kyoto," which was written about her dad. The song features the lyrics "You called me from a payphone / They still got payphones / It cost a dollar a minute / To tell me you're getting sober / And you wrote me a letter / But I don't have to read it."

"I was angry for a long time, and ... the song is basically about, like, not being angry anymore," she told NPR.

"Kyoto" appears on Bridgers' second studio album, Punisher, released in June 2020.

