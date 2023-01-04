Famous birthdays for Jan. 4: Jaeden Martell, Dafne Keen

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.
They include:
|Advertisement
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include:
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.
They include:
-- Mathematician/astronomer/physicist Isaac Newton in 1643
-- German folklore and fairy tale collector Jacob Grimm in 1785
-- French teacher of the blind Louis Braille in 1809
-- Charles Stratton, the dwarf known as Gen. Tom Thumb, an entertainer and protege of showman P.T. Barnum, in 1838
-- Actor Barbara Rush in 1927 (age 96)
-- Pro Football Hall of Fame coach/player Don Shula in 1930
-- Former heavyweight boxing champion Floyd Patterson in 1935
-- Actor Dyan Cannon in 1937 (age 86)
-- Author Maureen Reagan (daughter of former President Ronald Reagan), in 1941
-- American historian/writer Doris Kearns Goodwin in 1943 (age 80)
-- Fashion designer Tina Knowles (mother of singer Beyonce Knowles) in 1954 (age 69)
-- Comedian Andy Borowitz in 1958 (age 65)
-- R.E.M. lead singer Michael Stipe in 1960 (age 63)
-- Actor Dave Foley in 1963 (age 60)
-- Singer Till Lindemann in 1963 (age 60)
-- Actor Julia Ormond in 1965 (age 58)
-- Actor Patrice Lovely in 1968 (age 55)
-- Actor Charles Melton in 1991 (age 32)
-- Actor Emma Mackey in 1996 (age 27)
-- Actor Coco Jones in 1998 (age 25)
-- Actor Jaeden Martell in 2003 (age 20)
-- Actor Dafne Keen in 2005 (age 18)