Jan. 4, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 4: Jaeden Martell, Dafne Keen

By UPI Staff
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Mathematician/astronomer/physicist Isaac Newton in 1643

-- German folklore and fairy tale collector Jacob Grimm in 1785

-- French teacher of the blind Louis Braille in 1809

-- Charles Stratton, the dwarf known as Gen. Tom Thumb, an entertainer and protege of showman P.T. Barnum, in 1838

-- Actor Barbara Rush in 1927 (age 96)

-- Pro Football Hall of Fame coach/player Don Shula in 1930

-- Former heavyweight boxing champion Floyd Patterson in 1935

-- Actor Dyan Cannon in 1937 (age 86)

-- Author Maureen Reagan (daughter of former President Ronald Reagan), in 1941

-- American historian/writer Doris Kearns Goodwin in 1943 (age 80)

-- Fashion designer Tina Knowles (mother of singer Beyonce Knowles) in 1954 (age 69)

-- Comedian Andy Borowitz in 1958 (age 65)

-- R.E.M. lead singer Michael Stipe in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor Dave Foley in 1963 (age 60)

-- Singer Till Lindemann in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor Julia Ormond in 1965 (age 58)

-- Actor Patrice Lovely in 1968 (age 55)

-- Actor Charles Melton in 1991 (age 32)

-- Actor Emma Mackey in 1996 (age 27)

-- Actor Coco Jones in 1998 (age 25)

-- Actor Jaeden Martell in 2003 (age 20)

-- Actor Dafne Keen in 2005 (age 18)

