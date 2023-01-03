Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 3, 2023 / 8:32 AM

Jeremiah Duggar and wife Hannah welcome first child

By Karen Butler

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Reality TV and social media personality Jeremiah Duggar and his wife Hannah have welcomed their first child, a daughter.

"After an incredible year, God gave us a precious Christmas gift to top it all off!!" Duggar posted on Instagram Monday.

Advertisement

"Baby girl decided to arrive early and we are totally and completely in love with our little Brynley Noelle. 12.25.22 6lbs 15oz 19.5 in."

The message accompanied a photo of the happy couple cradling their newborn.

The pair got engaged last January and tied the knot in April.

Duggar, 23, appeared on his family's docu-series 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On from 2008 to 2020.

Hollywood's most famous baby bumps

Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot attends the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. on January 8, 2017. Gadot and husband Yaron Versano are parents to daughter Alma, born in 2011. She announced her second pregnancy in November. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Perspective-skewing, non-linear heist tale pulled Giancarlo Esposito into 'Kaleidoscope' Mallori Johnson: 'Kindred' captures heaviness of Octavia E. Butler's time-travel tale Rohan Campbell: Horror sequel 'Halloween Ends' a love story After 2 1/2-year hiatus, HBO Max's 'The Head' dishes new mysteries

Latest Headlines

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton says it took six years to have her son
TV // 1 minute ago
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton says it took six years to have her son
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- E! News and "The Real" host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton said on Tuesday's edition of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" that it took six years to become a mother.
Al Roker to return to 'Today' after health issues
TV // 17 minutes ago
Al Roker to return to 'Today' after health issues
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- "Today" weather anchor Al Roker will return to the show Friday following his hospitalizations.
Robin Roberts says she plans to wed Amber Laign this year
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Robin Roberts says she plans to wed Amber Laign this year
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- "Good Morning America" host Robin Roberts has announced she plans to marry her longtime partner, Amber Laign, this year.
Netflix cancels '1899' after one season
TV // 2 hours ago
Netflix cancels '1899' after one season
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Showrunners Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese have announced their mystery series "1899" will not get a second season on Netflix as they'd hoped.
Brianne Howey: 'Georgia' always 'a couple steps ahead' in Season 2
TV // 6 hours ago
Brianne Howey: 'Georgia' always 'a couple steps ahead' in Season 2
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3 (UPI) -- "Ginny & Georgia" stars Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Felix Mallard and Sara Waisglass discuss the second season of their Netflix drama.
Famous birthdays for Jan. 3: Greta Thunberg, Danica McKellar
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 3: Greta Thunberg, Danica McKellar
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Environmental activist Greta Thunberg turns 20 and actor Danica McKellar turns 48, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 3.
Actor Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery following snow plow accident
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Actor Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery following snow plow accident
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Actor Jeremy Renner is in critical, but stable condition after undergoing surgery for 'blunt chest trauma' he suffered in a snow-plowing incident, according to his publicist.
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dead at 67
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dead at 67
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White has died, according to an Instagram post from his older brother and former bandmate. White was 67.
'Hawkeye' star Jeremy Renner critically injured in snow-plowing mishap
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
'Hawkeye' star Jeremy Renner critically injured in snow-plowing mishap
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Jeremy Renner was seriously injured in a snow-plowing incident and was hospitalized in critical but stable condition Sunday.
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 2 (UPI) -- NBC's "Night Court" revival recaptures the same classic format with all new jokes from the new courtroom, and a Dan Fielding with a very different attitude.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
'Hawkeye' star Jeremy Renner critically injured in snow-plowing mishap
'Hawkeye' star Jeremy Renner critically injured in snow-plowing mishap
Actor Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery following snow plow accident
Actor Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery following snow plow accident
ABC planning two Barbara Walters specials for Sunday
ABC planning two Barbara Walters specials for Sunday
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dead at 67
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dead at 67
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement