Jeremiah Duggar and wife Hannah welcome first child

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Reality TV and social media personality Jeremiah Duggar and his wife Hannah have welcomed their first child, a daughter.

"After an incredible year, God gave us a precious Christmas gift to top it all off!!" Duggar posted on Instagram Monday.

"Baby girl decided to arrive early and we are totally and completely in love with our little Brynley Noelle. 12.25.22 6lbs 15oz 19.5 in."

The message accompanied a photo of the happy couple cradling their newborn.

The pair got engaged last January and tied the knot in April.

Duggar, 23, appeared on his family's docu-series 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On from 2008 to 2020.

