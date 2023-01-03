Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 3, 2023 / 1:07 AM

Actor Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery following snow plow accident

By Sheri Walsh
1/3
Cast member Jeremy Renner attends the premiere of the motion picture comedy "Tag" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on June 7, 2018. File photo by Patrick Rideaux/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/efea8396a97a7278154f8a317365e23b/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Cast member Jeremy Renner attends the premiere of the motion picture comedy "Tag" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on June 7, 2018. File photo by Patrick Rideaux/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Actor Jeremy Renner is in critical, but stable condition after undergoing surgery Monday for "blunt chest trauma" he suffered in a snow-plowing incident, according to his publicist.

"We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today," his publicist, Samantha Mast, said in a statement Monday evening. "He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical, but stable condition."

Advertisement

On Sunday, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office confirmed Renner was airlifted to a local hospital after responding to a 9 a.m. call concerning the 51-year-old actor in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nev.

The sheriff's office said Renner had sustained an undisclosed "traumatic injury." The circumstances of the incident and the nature of his injuries have not been revealed.

"Mr. Renner was the only party involved in the incident," the sheriff's office said in a statement, adding that its Major Accident Investigation Team was "looking into the circumstances" that led to his injuries.

The Avengers and Mayor of Kingstown star has a home near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, about 25 miles from Reno, a region that suffered a winter storm Saturday.

Advertisement

The Reno-Tahoe International Airport set a daily record Saturday with 9 inches. More than a foot of snow fell in the foothills of Tahoe over the weekend with several feet of snow at higher elevations.

"As of now, we can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today," Mast told Los Angeles station KABC shortly after the incident. "His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."

Read More

'Hawkeye' star Jeremy Renner critically injured in snow-plowing mishap Pro rally driver Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin in 'critical condition' after collapsing on Monday Night Football

Latest Headlines

Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dead at 67
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dead at 67
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White has died, according to an Instagram post from his older brother and former bandmate. White was 67.
'Hawkeye' star Jeremy Renner critically injured in snow-plowing mishap
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
'Hawkeye' star Jeremy Renner critically injured in snow-plowing mishap
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Jeremy Renner was seriously injured in a snow-plowing incident and was hospitalized in critical but stable condition Sunday.
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
TV // 22 hours ago
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 2 (UPI) -- NBC's "Night Court" revival recaptures the same classic format with all new jokes from the new courtroom, and a Dan Fielding with a very different attitude.
Famous birthdays for Jan. 2: Kate Bosworth, Todd Haynes
Entertainment News // 23 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 2: Kate Bosworth, Todd Haynes
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Actor Kate Bosworth turns 40 and filmmaker Todd Haynes turns 62, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 2.
'Yellowstone' Season 5 won't resume until summer
TV // 1 day ago
'Yellowstone' Season 5 won't resume until summer
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Paramount announced Sunday that the second half of "Yellowstone" Season 5 will not premiere until this summer.
Modest Mouse co-founder, drummer Jeremiah Green dead at 45
Music // 1 day ago
Modest Mouse co-founder, drummer Jeremiah Green dead at 45
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Jeremiah Green's mother announced that the Modest Mouse co-founder and drummer has died. He was 45.
Ireland Baldwin pregnant with first child; shares sonogram image
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Ireland Baldwin pregnant with first child; shares sonogram image
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Ireland Baldwin, daughter of film star Alec Baldwin and actress Kim Basinger, is pregnant with her first child.
'Avatar' tops North American box office for a 3rd weekend
Movies // 1 day ago
'Avatar' tops North American box office for a 3rd weekend
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- "Avatar: The Way of Water" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $63.4 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton sing 'Wrecking Ball' -'I Will Always Love You' mashup
Music // 1 day ago
Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton sing 'Wrecking Ball' -'I Will Always Love You' mashup
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton brought the house down by singing a mashup of their respective hits "Wrecking Ball" and "I Will Always Love You."
ABC planning two Barbara Walters specials for Sunday
TV // 1 day ago
ABC planning two Barbara Walters specials for Sunday
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- ABC News has announced plans to air two specials called "Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 20/20" and "The View Honors Barbara Walters" on Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
'Hawkeye' star Jeremy Renner critically injured in snow-plowing mishap
'Hawkeye' star Jeremy Renner critically injured in snow-plowing mishap
ABC planning two Barbara Walters specials for Sunday
ABC planning two Barbara Walters specials for Sunday
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dead at 67
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dead at 67
'Yellowstone' Season 5 won't resume until summer
'Yellowstone' Season 5 won't resume until summer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement