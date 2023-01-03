Advertisement
Jan. 3, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 3: Greta Thunberg, Danica McKellar

By UPI Staff
Greta Thunberg speaks at the Climate Action Summit at the 74th General Debate at the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations Headquarters in New York City on September 23, 2019. The activist turns 20 on January 3. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/8e50b5fcf07919ac9b88e30c11a371ef/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Roman philosopher Cicero in 106 B.C.

-- Feminist/abolitionist Lucretia Mott in 1793

-- American first lady Grace Coolidge in 1879

-- Author J.R.R. Tolkien in 1892

-- Football Hall of Fame Coach Hank Stram in 1923

-- Beatles record producer George Martin in 1926

-- Italian film director Sergio Leone in 1929

-- Brazilian composer Ernst Mahle in 1929 (age 94)

-- Actor Robert Loggia in 1930

-- Actor Dabney Coleman in 1932 (age 91)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Bobby Hull in 1939 (age 84)

-- Musician Van Dyke Parks in 1943 (age 80)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Stephen Stills in 1945 (age 78)

File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member John Paul Jones in 1946 (age 77)

-- Actor Victoria Principal in 1950 (age 73)

-- Actor/director Mel Gibson in 1956 (age 67)

-- German racing champion Michael Schumacher in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Danica McKellar in 1975 (age 48)

File Photo by Serena Xu-NingUPI

-- DJ Thomas Bangalter in 1975 (age 48)

-- Pro football quarterback Eli Manning in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Katie McGrath in 1983 (age 40)

-- Singer Jisoo, born Kim Ji-soo, in 1995 (age 28)

-- Actor Florence Pugh in 1996 (age 27)

-- Climate activist Greta Thunberg in 2003 (age 20)

-- Actor Raegan Revord in 2008 (age 15)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

