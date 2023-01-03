'Elvis' to screen free in 10 cities on late singer's birthday

1/4

Austin Butler plays Elvis Presley in the film "Elvis." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Elvis will screen free in 10 cities in honor of late singer Elvis Presley's birthday. Warner Bros. said in a press release Tuesday that the film, directed by Baz Luhrmann and starring Austin Butler as Presley, will screen Jan. 8 at AMC Phipps Plaza in Atlanta, Ga., AMC River East in Chicago, Ill., AMC NorthPark in Dallas, Texas, AMC Town Center in Kansas City, Kans., AMC Burbank in Los Angeles, Calif., Loews 34th Street in New York, N.Y., AMC Metreon in San Francisco, Calif., Cineplex Scotiabank in Toronto, Canada, and Cineplex Odeon International Village in Vancouver, Canada. Advertisement

The screenings will take place Sunday at 5 p.m. local time, with the exception of the Los Angeles showing, which begins at 4 p.m. The film will also be shown at 2 p.m. at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn.

Elvis is also available to stream on HBO Max. Just a Boy from Tupelo: Bringing Elvis to the Big Screen, a special about the making of the film, will be released Sunday on the streaming service.

In addition, SiriusXM will rebroadcast the Elvis cast town hall Jan. 6-8 on Elvis Radio, while "Toxic Las Vegas: Jamieson Shaw Remix," an unreleased Britney Spears x Elvis Presley mashup from Elvis, will be released Jan. 6.

Presley's estate, Graceland, will also hold four days of events leading up to the late singer's birthday.

Join us Jan 8 for Elvis' Birthday Proclamation Ceremony at 8:30 AM CST with an appearance by Lisa Marie Presley, TCB Band member Glen Hardin, @ElvisMovie actor Alton Mason, plus EPE officials, cake cutting & a proclamation of Elvis Presley Day! Join here: https://t.co/QGfUyggVqr pic.twitter.com/1odWSmREhl— Graceland (@VisitGraceland) January 2, 2023

"We are so appreciative of the audiences of all ages who came out to see the movie in theaters, and to Warner Bros. and exhibitors who took on what was certainly not a sure bet. A big thank you to audiences who made Elvis the number one original title of 2022, and especially to Elvis's fans -- both old and new. The entire Elvis team, along with Graceland and the Presleys themselves, have been listening to you all and working diligently to come up with these very special gifts in celebration of Elvis on his birthday," Luhrmann said.

Elvis opened in theaters in June and is nominated for three awards, including Best Motion Picture - Drama, at the Golden Globes Awards.

