Jan. 3, 2023 / 9:53 AM

Brody Jenner, girlfriend Tia Blanco expecting first child

By Annie Martin
Brody Jenner is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Tia Blanco. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/0878b7f1e317108b22ebb955745484d5/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Brody Jenner is going to be a dad.

The 39-year-old television personality is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, professional surfer Tiarah "Tia" Blanco.

Jenner shared the news on Instagram alongside a video from Blanco's ultrasound appointment.

"To start off this new year, we'd like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love. We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year... Our little angel is on their way. Happy new year!" he captioned the post.

Jenner's mom, Linda Thompson, and brother Brandon Jenner were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"So happy that you are sharing this news so I can tell everybody I meet on the street now! Lol I have been keeping this secret, but it's been so hard! We are so happy! Love you both so much... Love all three of you so much!" Thompson wrote.

"Welcome to the family little one! We've got plenty of cousins waiting for you," Brandon Jenner said.

Jenner and Blanco were first linked in April and made their relationship Instagram official in June.

Jenner was previously married to Kaitlynn Carter, from whom he split in 2019.

Jenner, the son of Thompson and Caitlynn Jenner, is known for his appearances on the MTV reality series The Hills and The Hills: New Beginnings.

