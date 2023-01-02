Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 2, 2023 / 7:54 PM

Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dead at 67

By Sheri Walsh
Earth Wind and Fire perform in concert at the Mizner Park Amphitheatre in Boca Raton, Florida on April 27, 2007. File photo by Michael Bush/UPI Photo | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/16f608dc1a63be5f0b7364da32cf8f99/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Earth Wind and Fire perform in concert at the Mizner Park Amphitheatre in Boca Raton, Florida on April 27, 2007. File photo by Michael Bush/UPI Photo | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White has died, according to an Instagram post from his older brother and former bandmate. White was 67.

"Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, our beloved brother Frederick Eugene 'Freddie' White," Verdine White, who founded the 1970s band, wrote on Instagram on Sunday. There was no mention of the cause of death.

Earth, Wind & Fire's official Instagram account also posted a memorial tribute to Fred White showing the drummer soloing during a 1979 concert in Essen, Germany.

White joined Earth, Wind & Fire in 1974 when he was 19-years-old. The band won six Grammys and was nominated 13 times. Earth, Wind & Fire's Grammy wins included 1977's best R&B instrumental performance for "Runnin'" and the same award in 1979 for "Boogie Wonderland."

White played drums on eight Earth, Wind & Fire albums and for some of the band's biggest hits, such as "September," "Saturday Night" and their first Billboard No. 1 hit "Shining Star."

In 2000, Earth Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

"Earth, Wind and Fire took jazz, soul, gospel, pop and more and wrapped them in one psychedelic, mystical package," the Hall of Fame's induction said.

"Earth, Wind & Fire proved the power of black music," the Hall of Fame added. "One of the tightest ensembles since the Count Basie Orchestra, Earth, Wind & Fire are legendary for their stage shows, a spectacle of magic, muscle and musicianship."

The Hall of Fame credited the band with solidifying "the growth of black album music in the Seventies, scoring six consecutive double-platinum albums and becoming Columbia Records' best-selling R&B band of all time."

Fred White was the fourth of the White brothers to perform with Earth, Wind & Fire.

"He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels!" Verdine White said in his memorial post.

"Child protégé, member of the EWF ORIGINAL 9, with gold records at the young age of 16 years old! He was brother number 4 in the family lineup. But more than that at home and beyond, he was the wonderful bro that was always entertaining and delightfully mischievous!"

Modest Mouse co-founder, drummer Jeremiah Green dead at 45 Singer Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters dead at 74

