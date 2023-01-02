Famous birthdays for Jan. 2: Kate Bosworth, Todd Haynes

1/3

Kate Bosworth arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 9, 2020. The actor turns 40 on January 2. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include: Advertisement

-- Industrialist Henry Flagler in 1830

-- Former U.S. Sen. Barry Goldwater, R-Ariz., the 1964 Republican nominee for president, in 1909

-- Author Isaac Asimov in 1920

-- Former televangelist Jim Bakker in 1940 (age 83)

-- Zoologist Jack Hanna in 1947 (age 76)

-- Journalist Judith Miller in 1948 (age 75)

-- Filmmaker Todd Haynes in 1961 (age 62)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Actor Tia Carrere in 1967 (age 56)

-- Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. in 1968 (age 55)

-- Model Christy Turlington in 1969 (age 54)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Taye Diggs in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor/singer Renee Elise Goldsberry in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Dax Shepard in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Paz Vega in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor Kate Bosworth in 1983 (age 40)

-- Actor Shelley Hennig in 1987 (age 36)

Advertisement