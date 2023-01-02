Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 2, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Jan. 2: Kate Bosworth, Todd Haynes

By UPI Staff
1/3
Kate Bosworth arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 9, 2020. The actor turns 40 on January 2. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/cdfda0b12ab2669f566ca3963331b31b/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Kate Bosworth arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 9, 2020. The actor turns 40 on January 2. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Industrialist Henry Flagler in 1830

-- Former U.S. Sen. Barry Goldwater, R-Ariz., the 1964 Republican nominee for president, in 1909

-- Author Isaac Asimov in 1920

-- Former televangelist Jim Bakker in 1940 (age 83)

-- Zoologist Jack Hanna in 1947 (age 76)

-- Journalist Judith Miller in 1948 (age 75)

-- Filmmaker Todd Haynes in 1961 (age 62)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Actor Tia Carrere in 1967 (age 56)

-- Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. in 1968 (age 55)

-- Model Christy Turlington in 1969 (age 54)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Taye Diggs in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor/singer Renee Elise Goldsberry in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Dax Shepard in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Paz Vega in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor Kate Bosworth in 1983 (age 40)

-- Actor Shelley Hennig in 1987 (age 36)

Advertisement

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

Read More

'Teen Wolf: The Movie' trailer: Tyler Posey returns to Beacon Hills Perspective-skewing, non-linear heist tale pulled Giancarlo Esposito into 'Kaleidoscope'

Latest Headlines

'Yellowstone' Season 5 won't resume until summer
TV // 1 hour ago
'Yellowstone' Season 5 won't resume until summer
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Paramount announced Sunday that the second half of "Yellowstone" Season 5 will not premiere until this summer.
'Hawkeye' star Jeremy Renner critically injured in snow-plowing mishap
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'Hawkeye' star Jeremy Renner critically injured in snow-plowing mishap
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Jeremy Renner was seriously injured in a snow-plowing incident and was hospitalized in critical but stable condition Sunday.
Modest Mouse co-founder, drummer Jeremiah Green dead at 45
Music // 7 hours ago
Modest Mouse co-founder, drummer Jeremiah Green dead at 45
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Jeremiah Green's mother announced that the Modest Mouse co-founder and drummer has died. He was 45.
Ireland Baldwin pregnant with first child; shares sonogram image
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Ireland Baldwin pregnant with first child; shares sonogram image
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Ireland Baldwin, daughter of film star Alec Baldwin and actress Kim Basinger, is pregnant with her first child.
'Avatar' tops North American box office for a 3rd weekend
Movies // 7 hours ago
'Avatar' tops North American box office for a 3rd weekend
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- "Avatar: The Way of Water" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $63.4 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton sing 'Wrecking Ball' -'I Will Always Love You' mashup
Music // 8 hours ago
Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton sing 'Wrecking Ball' -'I Will Always Love You' mashup
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton brought the house down by singing a mashup of their respective hits "Wrecking Ball" and "I Will Always Love You."
ABC planning two Barbara Walters specials for Sunday
TV // 17 hours ago
ABC planning two Barbara Walters specials for Sunday
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- ABC News has announced plans to air two specials called "Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 20/20" and "The View Honors Barbara Walters" on Sunday.
Singer Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters dead at 74
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Singer Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters dead at 74
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Anita Pointer, who along with her sisters June and Ruth sang as the Grammy-winning R&B music group The Pointer Sisters, has died at the age of 74.
Foo Fighters: 'We're going to be a different band going forward'
Music // 17 hours ago
Foo Fighters: 'We're going to be a different band going forward'
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Rock band Foo Fighters took a moment on the final day of 2022 to once again honor their late drummer Taylor Hawkins and to promise fans the group will be back on tour "soon."
Famous birthdays for Jan. 1: Morris Chestnut, Christine Lagarde
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 1: Morris Chestnut, Christine Lagarde
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Actor Morris Chestnut turns 53 and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde turns 66, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 1.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Singer Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters dead at 74
Singer Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters dead at 74
ABC planning two Barbara Walters specials for Sunday
ABC planning two Barbara Walters specials for Sunday
'Hawkeye' star Jeremy Renner critically injured in snow-plowing mishap
'Hawkeye' star Jeremy Renner critically injured in snow-plowing mishap
Modest Mouse co-founder, drummer Jeremiah Green dead at 45
Modest Mouse co-founder, drummer Jeremiah Green dead at 45
Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton sing 'Wrecking Ball' -'I Will Always Love You' mashup
Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton sing 'Wrecking Ball' -'I Will Always Love You' mashup
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement