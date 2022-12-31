Advertisement
Dec. 31, 2022 / 8:27 AM

Former 'View' co-hosts honor the late Barbara Walters

By Karen Butler
Barbara Walters has died at the age of 93. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI
Barbara Walters has died at the age of 93. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Numerous women who worked with Barbara Walters on ABC's daytime chat show, The View, have paid tribute to the trailblazing journalist who died Friday at the age of 93.

The 12-time Emmy winner reportedly died at home surrounded by her loved ones after years of declining health.

She created and starred in The View from 1997 until her retirement in 2014, alongside dozens of other female panelists over the years.

Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg, who worked with Walters the longest, have not yet addressed her death on social media, but others who appeared on the show have.

"I owe Barbara Walters more than I could ever repay. Rest well sister...mother...friend...colleague...mentor," Star Jones tweeted.

"I love you Barbara. GOD is in this story. I have few words tonight- and will be ready to honor you tomorrow Dec 31 at 9am EST (10central) on Fox and Friends," Hasselbeck wrote on Instagram. "It will be an honor to be broadcasting about your love and legacy. #thebeststoriesareinheaven."

Rosie O'Donnell shared a photo of her with Walters, simply captioned, "Legend."

"Thank you Barbara Walters for giving a shy girl who didn't like to debate a seven-year chance of a lifetime," wrote Sherri Shepherd. "Thank You for allowing me to find my voice and encouraging me to fly. My heart hurts, but I'll always love you Lady!"

Rosie Perez posted: "An amazing woman. Amazing loss. Shattering the glass ceiling is a huge understatement. She decimated it. Paved the way for so many. I feel very proud/humble to have known her & to have worked with her. Condolences to her loved ones & the entire @TheView family. #RipBarbaraWalters."

"Barbara Walters will always be known as a trail blazer. Her hard hitting questions & welcoming demeanor made her a household name and leader in American journalism," Meghan McCain tweeted.

"She was the ultimate ceiling breaker for women in television for which we all were lucky enough to follow. Her creation of The View is something I will always be appreciative of. Rest in peace, you will forever be an icon."

Mario Cantone, who guest co-hosted The View many times over the years, tweeted: "Rest in peace Barbara. Thank you for all of it. I am forever grateful for all the years, the laughs , the support and just being in your presence @TheView I was the lucky one."

Notable Deaths of 2022

Vivienne Westwood
Vivienne Westwood

Music // 1 hour ago
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- SZA's "SOS" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a second week.
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Actor Bebe Neuwirth turns 64 and fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg turns 76, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 31.
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Steven Tyler, the frontman of the classic rock band Aerosmith, has been accused of sexual assault of a minor in a new lawsuit.
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Keenan Cahill, popular YouTube creator who made lip-sync videos with celebrities like 50 Cent, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, died after open-heart surgery at age 27.
TV // 20 hours ago
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 15, "Godfather of Harlem" Season 3, "The Mayfair Witches" and "BMF" are some of the series premiering in January 2023.
Movies // 19 hours ago
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The movie "She Said," starring Casey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan, who play reporters who uncover the Hollywood sexual assault scandal that led to #MeToo heads to Peacock on Jan. 6.
Entertainment News // 20 hours ago
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor celebrates 47 years of sobriety with an inspiring video message. "Be kind to yourself," he says.
Music // 20 hours ago
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- K-pop stars NewJeans released a performance video for "Ditto," a track from their single album "OMG."
TV // 21 hours ago
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race" alums Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change will be featured on "The Simpsons."
TV // 21 hours ago
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- "Star Wars: The Bad Batch," an animated sequel-spinoff to "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," will return for a second season on Disney+.
