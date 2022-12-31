Trending
Dec. 31, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 31: Bebe Neuwirth, Diane von Furstenberg

By UPI Staff
Bebe Neuwirth arrives on the red carpet at the 75th annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12 in New York City. The actor turns 64 on December 31. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/720f711a833e409036cf389cea89db0a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Bebe Neuwirth arrives on the red carpet at the 75th annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12 in New York City. The actor turns 64 on December 31. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Pope Callixtus III, born Alfonso de Borgia, in 1378

-- Charles Edward Stuart, Scotland's "Bonnie Prince Charlie," in 1720

-- French painter Henri Matisse in 1869

-- Businesswoman Elizabeth Arden, born Florence Nightingale Graham, in 1878

-- U.S. Army Gen. George Marshall in 1880

-- Songwriter Jule Styne in 1905

-- Saudi King Salman in 1935 (age 87)

-- Actor Anthony Hopkins in 1937 (age 85)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Sarah Miles in 1941 (age 81)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Andy Summers in 1942 (age 80)

-- Actor Ben Kingsley in 1943 (age 79)

-- Singer/songwriter John Denver in 1943

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Pete Quaife in 1943

-- Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg in 1946 (age 76)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Rock singer Burton Cummings in 1947 (age 75)

-- Actor Tim Matheson in 1947 (age 75)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Donna Summer in 1948

-- Actor Bebe Neuwirth in 1958 (age 64)

-- Actor Val Kilmer in 1959 (age 63)

-- Writer Nicholas Sparks in 1965 (age 57)

-- Singer Joe McIntyre in 1972 (age 50)

-- Donald Trump Jr., businessman/son of President Donald Trump, in 1977 (age 45)

File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

-- Singer/dancer Psy, born Park Jae-sang, in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Ricky Whittle in 1981 (age 41)

-- Canadian Olympic gold medal-winning figure skater Patrick Chan in 1990 (age 32)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Gabby Douglas in 1995 (age 27)

-- Actor Nadia Parkes in 1995 (age 27)

-- Actor Hunter Schafer in 1999 (age 23)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

