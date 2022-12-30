Trending
Dec. 30, 2022

What to stream New Year's weekend: 'White Noise,' NYE specials

By Ben Hooper
"White Noise," featuring Adam Driver (L), directed by Noah Baumbach and co-starring Greta Gerwig , streams Friday on Netflix. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/3b85bfdcecafb0dfd2bb92b9f286b018/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Black comedy White Noise, emotional documentary Wildcat, docuseries Live to Lead and heist drama Kaleidoscope are among the entertainment options coming to streaming services on New Year's weekend.

In addition, streaming subscribers can ring in the New Year with specials including Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, A Toast to 2022, Miley's New Year's Eve Party and New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash.

Here's a rundown of some of the movies and TV shows coming to streaming platforms this weekend.

Film

'White Noise' -- Netflix

Apocalyptic black comedy White Noise, from writer-director Noah Baumbach, streams Friday on Netflix. The film, based on the Don DeLillo novel of the same name, follows professor Jack Gladney (Adam Driver), his wife, Babette (Greta Gerwig), and their children as they attempt to avoid disaster. Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, André Benjamin, Jodie Turner-Smith and Lars Eidinger also star.

'Wildcat' -- Prime Video

Veteran Harry Turner visits the Amazon rainforest while dealing with PTSD from serving in Afghanistan in Wildcat, which streams Friday on Prime Video. The documentary follows Turner as he works to help Samantha Zwicker, who owns a wildlife rescue center, and forms a bond with an orphaned baby ocelot.

TV

'Live to Lead' -- Netflix

Documentary series Live to Lead, executive produced by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, streams Saturday on Netflix. The docuseries, created and directed by Geoff Blackwell, centers around interviews with inspiring public figures including Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Greta Thunberg, Bryan Stevenson, Jacinda Ardern, Siya Kolisi, Gloria Steinem and Albie Sachs.

'Kaleidoscope' -- Netflix

A team of thieves plot to rob a billionaire in Kaleidoscope, a new series streaming Sunday on Netflix. Giancarlo Esposito stars as Leo Pap, who leads the team played by Paz Vega, Rosaline Elbay, Jai Courtney, Peter Mark Kendall and Jordan Mendoza. The thieves target billionaire Roger Salas (Rufus Sewell) while attempting to avoid the notice of federal agents played by Niousha Noor and Bubba Weiler.

'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' -- ABC, Hulu

The annual Times Square ball drop will ring in the New Year on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, which airs Saturday on ABC will stream on Hulu the following day. This year's celebration features performances from New Edition, BTS member j-hope, Duran Duran, TikTok star Jax, Billy Porter and more.

'A Toast to 2022' -- NBC, Peacock

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush host A Toast to 2022, a two-hour hour special airing at 8 p.m. Saturday on NBC and streaming live on Peacock. The Today with Hoda and Jenna hosts, joined by Miley Cyrus, George Lopez, Dolly Parton, and Kenan Thompson, will look back on the year and interview 2022 personalities including Mayan Lopez, Loni Love, Samantha Bee, Sheinelle Jones, Howie Mandel, Tariq the Corn Kid and more.

'Miley's New Year's Eve Party' -- NBC, Peacock

Following A Toast to 2022, Miley Cyrus and her godmother, Dolly Parton, headline Miley's New Year's Eve Party, a countdown special airing at 10:30 p.m. EST Saturday on NBC and streaming live on Peacock. The special features performances from Fletcher, Sia, Latto and Rae Sremmurd, as well as appearances from Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman and comedy trio Please Don't Destroy from Saturday Night Live.

'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash' -- CBS, Paramount+

Country music stars will count down to the New Year in New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, airing at 8 p.m. Saturday on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+. Jimmie Allen, Elle King and Rachel Smith host, with performers including Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Brooks and Dunn, Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett, Flo-Rida, Elle King, Sheryl Crow and Luke Bryan.

