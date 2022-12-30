Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 30, 2022 / 11:14 AM

Peta Murgatroyd mourns her father's death: 'Forever Daddy's Girl'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Peta Murgatroyd paid tribute to her dad, Derek Murgatroyd, following his death. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/345a618862c9311bd156f0f10e890553/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Peta Murgatroyd paid tribute to her dad, Derek Murgatroyd, following his death. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Peta Murgatroyd is mourning her father's death.

The 36-year-old television personality and professional dancer paid tribute to her dad, Derek John Murgatroyd, in a post Thursday following his death. Derek Murgatroyd was 81.

Advertisement

Murgatroyd shared a photo on Instagram of herself sharing a moment with her dad on a boat. Another picture shows the pair holding hands.

"To The Greatest Dad, my teddy bear. This is the end of our ride earth side. Oh how I wish we could take this boat trip again. In the next life we will," Murgatroyd captioned the post.

"This glance to each other was perfectly captured, you were so content, at sea where you were always meant to be. I know though that you will continue to ride with me until I see you again," she said.

Advertisement

Murgatroyd then voiced her love for her father.

"I hope I made you proud these 36 years. You were my everything and I will miss you until my days here are done. I will hold the warmth of your hand in my heart forever. Always your 'darling baby girl' as you would say," she said. "I love you until the 12th of never. Forever Daddy's Girl."

Advertisement

Murgatroyd's fellow Dancing with the Stars pros Jenna Johnson, Lindsay Arnold and Alan Bersten were among those to voice their support for Murgatroyd in the comments.

"Love you so much Peta sending love and prayers your way," Arnold wrote.

"Oh Peta I am so sorry for your loss. You have definitely made him proud. Sending you so much love," Bersten said.

Murgatroyd herself has one child, son Shai Aleksander, with her husband, Dancing with the Stars pro Maks Chmerkovskiy. The couple spent the holidays with family, including with Chmerkovskiy's brother, Val Chmerkovskiy, and his wife, Jenna Johnson.

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy shared their fertility struggles in an interview with People in June, saying they've experienced three miscarriages in the past two years.

Advertisement

Read More

Vivienne Westwood: Celebrities honor 'revolutionary' designer after her death 'Superbad' actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse is engaged Adam Lambert releases 'Holding Out for a Hero' cover What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Bob the Drag Queen, Monet X Change to appear on 'Simpsons'
TV // 15 minutes ago
Bob the Drag Queen, Monet X Change to appear on 'Simpsons'
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race" alums Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change will be featured on "The Simpsons."
'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' teaser features 'top team' of rogue clones
TV // 32 minutes ago
'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' teaser features 'top team' of rogue clones
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- "Star Wars: The Bad Batch," an animated sequel-spinoff to "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," will return for a second season on Disney+.
George R.R. Martin says some 'Game of Thrones' spinoffs have been shelved
TV // 50 minutes ago
George R.R. Martin says some 'Game of Thrones' spinoffs have been shelved
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- George R.R. Martin said changes at HBO Max have impacted future "Game of Thrones" projects.
Adam Lambert releases 'Holding Out for a Hero' cover
Music // 1 hour ago
Adam Lambert releases 'Holding Out for a Hero' cover
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Adam Lambert released his version of the Bonnie Tyler song "Holding Out for a Hero" ahead of his covers album.
Wiz Khalifa releases new song 'Never Drinking Again'
Music // 2 hours ago
Wiz Khalifa releases new song 'Never Drinking Again'
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Wiz Khalifa released the song "Never Drinking Again" ahead of New Year's celebrations.
SZA suits up in 'Kill Bill' music video teaser
Music // 2 hours ago
SZA suits up in 'Kill Bill' music video teaser
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- SZA released a preview of her music video for "Kill Bill," a song from her album "SOS."
'Superbad' actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse is engaged
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'Superbad' actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse is engaged
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Christopher Mintz-Plasse, who played McLovin in "Superbad," announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Britt Bowman.
Vivienne Westwood: Celebrities honor 'revolutionary' designer after her death
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Vivienne Westwood: Celebrities honor 'revolutionary' designer after her death
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Kim Cattrall, Juliette Lewis, Yoko Ono, Boy George and other stars paid tribute to late fashion designer Vivienne Westwood on social media.
Nick Cannon welcomes his 12th child, a girl with model Alyssa Scott
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Nick Cannon welcomes his 12th child, a girl with model Alyssa Scott
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Nick Cannon welcomes his twelfth child with model Alyssa Scott. The two shared a son, Zen who died of brain cancer in 2021.
What to stream New Year's weekend: 'White Noise,' NYE specials
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
What to stream New Year's weekend: 'White Noise,' NYE specials
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- "White Noise," "Wildcat," "Live to Lead," "Kaleidoscope," "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" and "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" are among the streaming entertainment options New Year's weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Top 10 most anticipated video games coming in 2023
Top 10 most anticipated video games coming in 2023
Nick Cannon welcomes his 12th child, a girl with model Alyssa Scott
Nick Cannon welcomes his 12th child, a girl with model Alyssa Scott
What to watch: 5 Ashley Park roles beyond 'Emily In Paris'
What to watch: 5 Ashley Park roles beyond 'Emily In Paris'
'Avatar: The Way of Water' passes $1 billion at global box office
'Avatar: The Way of Water' passes $1 billion at global box office
New Year's Eve: How to watch the ball drop on TV
New Year's Eve: How to watch the ball drop on TV
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement