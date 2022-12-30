Famous birthdays for Dec. 30: Andra Day, Tiger Woods

1/3

Andra Day performs in Times Square on New Year's Eve on December 31, 2020, in New York City. The singer/actor turns 38 on December 30. File Pool Photo by Gary Hershorn/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include: Advertisement

-- British author Rudyard Kipling in 1865

-- Japan's World War II Prime Minister Hideki Tojo in 1884

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Bo Diddley in 1928

-- Actor/dancer Russ Tamblyn in 1934 (age 88)

-- Actor Joseph Bologna in 1934

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Sandy Koufax in 1935 (age 87)

File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI

-- Folk singer Noel Paul Stookey in 1937 (age 85)

-- Television director James Burrows in 1940 (age 82)

-- Monkees member Mike Nesmith in 1942

-- Monkees member Davy Jones in 1945

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Patti Smith in 1946 (age 76)

-- Rock musician and producer Jeff Lynne in 1947 (age 75)

-- Television personality Meredith Vieira in 1953 (age 69)

-- Former Today host Matt Lauer in 1957 (age 65)

-- Actor Tracey Ullman in 1959 (age 63)

-- Political commentator Sean Hannity in 1961 (age 61)

Advertisement

-- Golfer Tiger Woods in 1975 (age 47)

File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

-- Actor Lucy Punch in 1977 (age 45)

-- Singer/actor Tyrese Gibson in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Eliza Dushku in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor Kristin Kreuk in 1982 (age 40)

-- Basketball star LeBron James in 1984 (age 38)

-- Singer/actor Andra Day, born Cassandra Monique Batie, in 1984 (age 38)

-- Singer Ellie Goulding in 1986 (age 36)