Famous birthdays for Dec. 30: Andra Day, Tiger Woods

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.
They include:
-- British author Rudyard Kipling in 1865
-- Japan's World War II Prime Minister Hideki Tojo in 1884
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Bo Diddley in 1928
-- Actor/dancer Russ Tamblyn in 1934 (age 88)
-- Actor Joseph Bologna in 1934
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Sandy Koufax in 1935 (age 87)
-- Folk singer Noel Paul Stookey in 1937 (age 85)
-- Television director James Burrows in 1940 (age 82)
-- Monkees member Mike Nesmith in 1942
-- Monkees member Davy Jones in 1945
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Patti Smith in 1946 (age 76)
-- Rock musician and producer Jeff Lynne in 1947 (age 75)
-- Television personality Meredith Vieira in 1953 (age 69)
-- Former Today host Matt Lauer in 1957 (age 65)
-- Actor Tracey Ullman in 1959 (age 63)
-- Political commentator Sean Hannity in 1961 (age 61)
-- Golfer Tiger Woods in 1975 (age 47)
-- Actor Lucy Punch in 1977 (age 45)
-- Singer/actor Tyrese Gibson in 1978 (age 44)
-- Actor Eliza Dushku in 1980 (age 42)
-- Actor Kristin Kreuk in 1982 (age 40)
-- Basketball star LeBron James in 1984 (age 38)
-- Singer/actor Andra Day, born Cassandra Monique Batie, in 1984 (age 38)
-- Singer Ellie Goulding in 1986 (age 36)