Entertainment News
Dec. 30, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 30: Andra Day, Tiger Woods

By UPI Staff
1/3
Andra Day performs in Times Square on New Year's Eve on December 31, 2020, in New York City. The singer/actor turns 38 on December 30. File Pool Photo by Gary Hershorn/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/50ccf2d1829e47ba78f5382b95d34a87/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Andra Day performs in Times Square on New Year's Eve on December 31, 2020, in New York City. The singer/actor turns 38 on December 30. File Pool Photo by Gary Hershorn/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- British author Rudyard Kipling in 1865

-- Japan's World War II Prime Minister Hideki Tojo in 1884

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Bo Diddley in 1928

-- Actor/dancer Russ Tamblyn in 1934 (age 88)

-- Actor Joseph Bologna in 1934

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Sandy Koufax in 1935 (age 87)

File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI

-- Folk singer Noel Paul Stookey in 1937 (age 85)

-- Television director James Burrows in 1940 (age 82)

-- Monkees member Mike Nesmith in 1942

-- Monkees member Davy Jones in 1945

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Patti Smith in 1946 (age 76)

-- Rock musician and producer Jeff Lynne in 1947 (age 75)

-- Television personality Meredith Vieira in 1953 (age 69)

-- Former Today host Matt Lauer in 1957 (age 65)

-- Actor Tracey Ullman in 1959 (age 63)

-- Political commentator Sean Hannity in 1961 (age 61)

-- Golfer Tiger Woods in 1975 (age 47)

File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

-- Actor Lucy Punch in 1977 (age 45)

-- Singer/actor Tyrese Gibson in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Eliza Dushku in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor Kristin Kreuk in 1982 (age 40)

-- Basketball star LeBron James in 1984 (age 38)

-- Singer/actor Andra Day, born Cassandra Monique Batie, in 1984 (age 38)

-- Singer Ellie Goulding in 1986 (age 36)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

The Weeknd teases a new video for his song, 'Is There Someone Else'
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The Weeknd teases a new music video for the song "Is There Someone Else" from his "Dawn FM" album released a year ago
Mamamoo's Solar shares 'Paradise' music video
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- K-pop star Solar released a video for "Paradise," the theme song for the DJ reality competition series "WET!: World EDM Trend."
Ateez dance in 'Halazia' music video teaser
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- K-pop group Ateez released a preview of its music video for "Halazia," a song from the single album "Spin Off: From the Witness."
New Year's Eve: How to watch the ball drop on TV
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The annual New Year's Eve televised specials aim to please every demographic as 2023 is ushered in on multiple networks.
Stan Lee documentary coming to Disney+ in 2023
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Disney+ is developing a documentary about late Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee.
Kim Kardashian open to remarrying, more kids: 'Never say never'
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian discussed the possibility of marrying again and having more kids following her divorce from Kanye West.
Chrissy Teigen shares childhood photos of John Legend on his 44th birthday
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Chrissy Teigen posted a loving tribute to her husband, John Legend, on his 44th birthday.
'Challenge' couple Jenna Compono, Zach Nichols celebrate daughter's birth
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- "The Challenge" couple Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols welcomed their second child, daughter Liliana Marie.
Reports: ABC anchor T.J. Holmes files for divorce
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- T.J. Holmes has reportedly filed for divorce from his wife, Marilee Fieberg, after reportedly having an affair with his co-anchor, "Good Morning America's" Amy Robach.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' passes $1 billion at global box office
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- "Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed over $1 billion at the global box office in the two weeks since its release.
