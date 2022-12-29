Trending
Dec. 29, 2022 / 8:41 AM

Ariana Grande donates Christmas gifts to children in Manchester

By Tonya Pendleton
Ariana Grande arrives on the red carpet at the Billboard Women In Music in 2018 in New York City. She provided Christmas gifts to children in Manchester almost six years after a tragic bombing at one of her concerts there.
Ariana Grande arrives on the red carpet at the Billboard Women In Music in 2018 in New York City. She provided Christmas gifts to children in Manchester almost six years after a tragic bombing at one of her concerts there.

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande is still supporting the city of Manchester after the tragic 2017 bombing that took place at one of her concerts.

The Royal Manchester Children's Hospital Charity acknowledged the singer's generosity this week, posting a photo of the Christmas gifts she sent to patients. The "Just Look Up" singer has donated to the charity after the 2017 bombing, which left 22 concertgoers dead.

In 2021, Grande shared a list of the victims to honor their lives.

John Atkinson, Courtney Boyle, Philip Tron, Kelly Brewster, Georgina Callander, Olivia Campbell-Hardy, Liam Curry, Chloe Rutherford, Wendy Fawell, Martyn Hett, AlisonHowe, Lisa Lees, Megan Hurley, Nell ones, Michelle Kiss, Angelika Klis, MarcinKlis, Morrell Leczkowski, Eilidh MacLeod, Elaine McIver, Saffie Rose Rouses and Jane Tweddle, were all killed in the attack.

"It's so wonderful that Ariana has once again been so thoughtful and made this special donation to our family of hospitals," Tanya Hamid, interim director of Manchester Foundation Trust Charity," said via Instagram.

The gifts go to children at North Manchester General Hospital, Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, Trafford Hospitals, Wythenshawe Hospital, per Hamid's post.

Grande's generosity to children in Manchester has been ongoing since the tragedy. In 2021, Grande donated 1,000 gifts to children who were hospitalized during the holidays. In 2020, she provided every child at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital and Manchester Royal Infirmary with Amazon vouchers worth over $100.

Just after the bombing, Grande released a statement via Twitter, vowing to remain involved with the Manchester community.

"I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way," Grande posted in 2017. "We will not quit or operate in fear. We won't let this divide us. We won't let hate win."

After the tragic event, Grande returned to Manchester to perform the One Love benefit concert with Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Niall Horan and Pharrell Williams less than two weeks later. The concert was aired live on BBC and broadcast to 50 other countries. The concert raised $3M for charity.

"The sense of humanity that I saw in response to what happened was the best example of humanity," Grande told Good Morning America in 2018.

Ariana Grande through the years

Ariana Grande arrives for Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on March 31, 2012. Grande starred in multiple Nickelodeon shows, including "Victorious" and "Sam & Cat."

