Dec. 29, 2022 / 9:55 AM

Reports: ABC anchor T.J. Holmes files for divorce

By Tonya Pendleton
TJ Holmes and Amy Robach host "GMA3: What You Need to Know" on Sept. 23, 2022 on ABC. After news of their reported affair forced their suspension from ABC, Holmes has reportedly filed for divorce from his wife of 12 years. Photo courtesy of Heidi Gutman/ABC
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Good Morning America anchor T.J. Holmes has filed for divorce from his wife of 12 years, Page Six, Us Magazine and ET Online confirmed. Holmes married attorney Marilee Fiebig in 2010.

Though both are still married, Holmes, 45, and his ABC co-anchor Amy Robach, 49, became part of a growing scandal as it appears they are now a couple. The two were photographed together in what looked like a weekend getaway last month.

Though neither has spoken publicly on the reported romance, ABC president Kim Godwin said both anchors would temporarily remain off the air given the publicity their reputed affair has generated.

"These decisions are not easy, they're not knee-jerk, but they are necessary for the brand and for our priority which, you guys know, are all of us -- the people here at ABC," Godwin told employees in an internal email, calling the relationship between Holmes and Rombach a "distraction."

Holmes who was married once before, filed in New York City. He and Fiebig have one daughter together, Sabine, who was born in 2013. He also has two children, Brianna and Jaiden, with his first wife, journalist Amy Ferson.

Fiebig, an immigration attorney, has not commented publicly on the situation.

Holmes and Robach have been the subject of rumors for some time and part of ABC's internal investigation is to find out who knew what and when.

"Everyone knew they were close friends and had good chemistry," a source told People. "She was going through a lot. There was a point at which, several years ago, another GMA cast member had sort of made a joke with T.J. about how close he was with Amy and he was very embarrassed. They had each gone through different things and people knew it was a friendship."

In 2013, Robach was diagnosed with breast cancer. She had eight rounds of chemotherapy and a double mastectomy that same year.

Robach was married to former Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue, 55. Reports say the couple is finalizing a divorce. Their New York City residence was put on the market in September and went under contract in November.

Shue removed all references to Robach on his Instagram account the day the news of her affair broke. Robach and Holmes have both deleted their Instagram accounts.

Robach has two teenage daughters, Ava and Analise, with her first husband, Tim McIntosh. Shue has three sons with his ex-wife, Jennifer Hageney.

Holmes and Robach were most recently seen together at an Atlanta airport over the holidays.

