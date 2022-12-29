Trending
Dec. 29, 2022 / 12:07 PM

Kim Kardashian open to remarrying, more kids: 'Never say never'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Kim Kardashian discussed the possibility of marrying again and having more kids following her divorce from Kanye West. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/d17a6b04e749a6c56b9108ffb8a24f5f/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Kim Kardashian discussed the possibility of marrying again and having more kids following her divorce from Kanye West.

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian is open to the idea of remarrying and having more kids.

The 42-year-old television personality discussed the possibility in an interview with actress Gwyneth Paltrow for the Goop podcast.

Kardashian was previously married to Damon Thomas, Kris Humphries and Kanye West, and has four children with West: daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3.

When asked if she would marry again, Kardashian agreed with Paltrow that she's "such a romantic."

"I have this fantasy in my head, like fourth time's a charm, it's gonna -- it's gonna work out," she said.

Kardashian then reflected on her previous marriages.

"I feel, like, honestly, my last marriage was my first real [one] -- the first one, I just don't know what was happening," the star said. "The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that's where I should have been, and I didn't accept that that just wasn't where I was and realized that that was okay."

"And now, I feel like I would definitely take my time -- and I would be okay for a forever partnership as well," she added. "I would want a marriage, but I'm so happy to take my time."

When asked about having more kids, Kardashian agreed that she thinks those days are behind her but said "never say never."

"I'm obviously right at the end of that conversation ... and would have to have someone in my life for a while to make that decision. Whatever is meant to be will be," she said.

Kardashian and West finalized their divorce settlement in November. In September, West apologized to Kardashian for "any stress" he's caused since their split. Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

Moments from Kim Kardashian's career

Kim Kardashian attends the SeenON.com launch party in Los Angeles on December 6, 2006. Kardashian later reminisced about a trip she and Paris Hilton took to Ibiza in 2006. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

