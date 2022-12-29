Trending
Entertainment News
Dec. 29, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 29: Ted Danson, Jude Law

By UPI Staff
Ted Danson arrives for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. The actor turns 75 on December 29. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Scottish chemist Charles Macintosh, who patented a waterproof fabric, in 1766

-- Industrialist Charles Goodyear in 1800

-- Andrew Johnson, 17th president of the United States, in 1808

-- Gen. Billy Mitchell, father of the U.S. Air Force, in 1879

-- Golf course designer Pete Dye in 1925

-- Actor Inga Swenson in 1932 (age 90)

-- Actor Ed Flanders in 1934

-- Actor Mary Tyler Moore in 1936

-- Football Hall of Fame member Ray Nitschke in 1936

-- Actor Jon Voight in 1938 (age 84)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Rick Danko in 1943

-- Singer Marianne Faithfull in 1946 (age 76)

-- Actor Ted Danson in 1947 (age 75)

-- Actor Jon Polito in 1950

-- Singer Yvonne Elliman in 1951 (age 71)

-- Comedian Paula Poundstone in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor Michael Cudlitz in 1964 (age 58)

-- Television journalist Ashleigh Banfield in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Jude Law in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Mekhi Phifer in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Danny McBride in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Diego Luna in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Alison Brie in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Iain De Caestecker in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Jane Levy in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor Ross Lynch in 1995 (age 27)

-- Actor Dylan Minnette in 1996 (age 26)

