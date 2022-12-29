Chrissy Teigen shares childhood photos of John Legend on his 44th birthday

1/5

Chrissy Teigen (L) posted a loving tribute to her husband, John Legend, on his 44th birthday. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Chrissy Teigen is celebrating her husband, John Legend, on his 44th birthday. The 37-year-old model and television personality marked the occasion Wednesday by posting a tribute to Legend on Instagram. Advertisement

Teigen also shared childhood photos of Legend.

"happy birthday to the best man everyone knows. we love you too much!!!" she captioned the post.

Actress Mindy Kaling and others pointed out Legend's resemblance to his children with Teigen.

"I am flipping out how he is your kids. Like a sorcerer?" Kaling wrote.

Teigen and Legend married in September 2013 and have two children, daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4. The couple announced in August that they are expecting another child.

Teigen shared a holiday family photo with Legend and their two kids Saturday on Christmas Day.

"Merry Christmas!! I swear to god john your need to post good pictures before me is actually psychotic and it's becoming worrisome how you never tell me and i find out from the group chat. see u in hell!!!!!" she joked in the caption.

Teigen and Legend previously experienced a pregnancy loss in 2020.

