Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 29, 2022 / 11:22 AM

Chrissy Teigen shares childhood photos of John Legend on his 44th birthday

By Annie Martin
1/5
Chrissy Teigen (L) posted a loving tribute to her husband, John Legend, on his 44th birthday. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/f4dcb0488df1f1c8d493e168f6ce5522/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Chrissy Teigen (L) posted a loving tribute to her husband, John Legend, on his 44th birthday. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Chrissy Teigen is celebrating her husband, John Legend, on his 44th birthday.

The 37-year-old model and television personality marked the occasion Wednesday by posting a tribute to Legend on Instagram.

Advertisement

Teigen also shared childhood photos of Legend.

"happy birthday to the best man everyone knows. we love you too much!!!" she captioned the post.

Actress Mindy Kaling and others pointed out Legend's resemblance to his children with Teigen.

Advertisement

"I am flipping out how he is your kids. Like a sorcerer?" Kaling wrote.

Teigen and Legend married in September 2013 and have two children, daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4. The couple announced in August that they are expecting another child.

Teigen shared a holiday family photo with Legend and their two kids Saturday on Christmas Day.

"Merry Christmas!! I swear to god john your need to post good pictures before me is actually psychotic and it's becoming worrisome how you never tell me and i find out from the group chat. see u in hell!!!!!" she joked in the caption.

Teigen and Legend previously experienced a pregnancy loss in 2020.

Advertisement

Moments from Chrissy Teigen's career

John Legend (L) and then girlfriend Chrissy Teigen watch the New York Knicks play the Sacramento Kings in New York City on January 2, 2008. The couple had gotten together in 2007 and married in 2013. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen describe hesitancy to discuss 2020 miscarriage 'Challenge' couple Jenna Compono, Zach Nichols celebrate daughter's birth 'Avatar: The Way of Water' passes $1 billion at global box office What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Challenge' couple Jenna Compono, Zach Nichols celebrate daughter's birth
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Challenge' couple Jenna Compono, Zach Nichols celebrate daughter's birth
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- "The Challenge" couple Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols welcomed their second child, daughter Liliana Marie.
Reports: ABC anchor T.J. Holmes files for divorce
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Reports: ABC anchor T.J. Holmes files for divorce
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- T.J. Holmes has reportedly filed for divorce from his wife, Marilee Fieberg, after reportedly having an affair with his co-anchor, "Good Morning America's" Amy Robach.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' passes $1 billion at global box office
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Avatar: The Way of Water' passes $1 billion at global box office
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- "Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed over $1 billion at the global box office in the two weeks since its release.
Ariana Grande donates Christmas gifts to children in Manchester
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Ariana Grande donates Christmas gifts to children in Manchester
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Singer Ariana Grande provided Christmas gifts to children in Manchester almost six years after a tragic bombing at one of her concerts there.
What to watch: 5 Ashley Park roles beyond 'Emily In Paris'
TV // 3 hours ago
What to watch: 5 Ashley Park roles beyond 'Emily In Paris'
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Ashley Park, who plays Mindy Chen in Netflix's hit series "Emily in Paris," has played a number of iconic television and movie roles in recent years. Here are five Ashley Park performances outside "Emily in Paris."
Famous birthdays for Dec. 29: Ted Danson, Jude Law
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 29: Ted Danson, Jude Law
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Actor Ted Danson turns 75 and actor Jude Law turns 50, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 29.
'Top Gun: Maverick' had the biggest opening weekend in Paramount+ history
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
'Top Gun: Maverick' had the biggest opening weekend in Paramount+ history
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- "Top Gun: Maverick" had the biggest premiere weekend in the history of Paramount+. The film was the highest-grossing film of 2022 and the highest-grossing film in Tom Cruise's career.
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' tops Netflix's Top 10 list
TV // 23 hours ago
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' tops Netflix's Top 10 list
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Netflix's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" was the No. 1 film around the world, with 35 million household views from over 93 countries.
NCT 127 will appear on CNN's 'New Year's Eve Live'
Music // 23 hours ago
NCT 127 will appear on CNN's 'New Year's Eve Live'
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- K-pop boy group NCT 127 will appear this week on a special live program on CNN for the New Year's Eve celebrations, management agency SM Entertainment announced Wednesday.
Billie Lourd honors mom Carrie Fisher on 6th anniversary of her death
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Billie Lourd honors mom Carrie Fisher on 6th anniversary of her death
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Scream Queens actress Billie Lourd paid tribute to her mother, Star Wars legend Carrie Fisher, on the sixth anniversary of her death Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Top 10 most anticipated video games coming in 2023
Top 10 most anticipated video games coming in 2023
Reports: ABC anchor T.J. Holmes files for divorce
Reports: ABC anchor T.J. Holmes files for divorce
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Rohan Campbell: Horror sequel 'Halloween Ends' a love story
Rohan Campbell: Horror sequel 'Halloween Ends' a love story
Reggae artist Joseph Mersa Marley, Bob Marley's grandson, dead at 31
Reggae artist Joseph Mersa Marley, Bob Marley's grandson, dead at 31
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement