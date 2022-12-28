Reggae artist Joseph Mersa Marley, Bob Marley's grandson, dead at 31

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Reggae artist Joseph Mersa Marley, the late Bob Marley's grandson, has died at the age of 31.

Marley's representative confirmed his death to Rolling Stone Tuesday.

TMZ cited unnamed sources as saying his death was due to asthma-related issues.

WZPP Radio reported the musician was found dead in his car.

Marley spent his early years in Jamaica and studied audio engineering at Miami Dade College.

He is known for the songs "My Girl," "Made It," "Rock and Swing," "Bogus" and "Burn It Down."

Marley is survived by his wife and daughter.

Jamaica's Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, honored him on Twitter.

"This is truly sad news; sending strength to the Marley family at this time," Holness tweeted. "I am deeply saddened by the news that artiste Joseph Marley, son of Reggae star, Stephen Marley and grand son of Reggae super star, Bob Marley has died."

Music legend Bob Marley died of cancer in 1981 at the age of 36.

