Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 28, 2022 / 7:40 AM

Reggae artist Joseph Mersa Marley, Bob Marley's grandson, dead at 31

By Karen Butler

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Reggae artist Joseph Mersa Marley, the late Bob Marley's grandson, has died at the age of 31.

Marley's representative confirmed his death to Rolling Stone Tuesday.

Advertisement

TMZ cited unnamed sources as saying his death was due to asthma-related issues.

WZPP Radio reported the musician was found dead in his car.

Marley spent his early years in Jamaica and studied audio engineering at Miami Dade College.

He is known for the songs "My Girl," "Made It," "Rock and Swing," "Bogus" and "Burn It Down."

Marley is survived by his wife and daughter.

Jamaica's Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, honored him on Twitter.

"This is truly sad news; sending strength to the Marley family at this time," Holness tweeted. "I am deeply saddened by the news that artiste Joseph Marley, son of Reggae star, Stephen Marley and grand son of Reggae super star, Bob Marley has died."

Music legend Bob Marley died of cancer in 1981 at the age of 36.

Notable Deaths of 2022

Franco Harris
Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris attends a rally for John Fetterman in November. Harris, who made the legendary "Immaculate Reception" catch and is the all-time leading rusher for the Steelers, died on December 21 at the age of 72. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Read More

'The Crown,' 'EastEnders' actor Stephen Greif dead at 78 'General Hospital' star Sonya Eddy dies at 55 Mallori Johnson: 'Kindred' captures heaviness of Octavia E. Butler's time-travel tale Rohan Campbell: Horror sequel 'Halloween Ends' a love story

Latest Headlines

Jesse L. Martin to star in NBC drama 'Predictably Irrational'
TV // 2 minutes ago
Jesse L. Martin to star in NBC drama 'Predictably Irrational'
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- NBC has announced it ordered a new drama called "Predictably Irrational" starring "Rent" and "The Flash" actor Jesse L. Martin.
Top 10 most anticipated video games coming in 2023
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Top 10 most anticipated video games coming in 2023
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom," "Atomic Heart," "Hogwarts Legacy," "Street Fighter 6" and "Spider-Man 2" are some of the most anticipated video games coming in the new year.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 28: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Miles Brown
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 28: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Miles Brown
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan turns 21 and actor Miles Brown turns 18, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 28.
G-Dragon likely to be only BIGBANG member to stay with YG
Music // 19 hours ago
G-Dragon likely to be only BIGBANG member to stay with YG
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Daesung of K-pop boy group BIGBANG recently terminated his contract with YG Entertainment, the agency said Tuesday, with G-Dragon expected to be the band's only member to remain with the company.
Mallori Johnson: 'Kindred' captures heaviness of Octavia E. Butler's time-travel tale
TV // 21 hours ago
Mallori Johnson: 'Kindred' captures heaviness of Octavia E. Butler's time-travel tale
NEW YORK, Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Actress Mallori Johnson said she always was keenly aware of the gravity anchoring her TV adaptation of Octavia E. Butler's 1979 novel, "Kindred."
Sia, Latto, Rae Sremmurd to perform on Miley Cyrus' New Year's special
TV // 21 hours ago
Sia, Latto, Rae Sremmurd to perform on Miley Cyrus' New Year's special
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus tweeted Tuesday that Fletcher, Sia, Latto and Rae Sremmurd are set to perform on her live New Year's Eve party on NBC.
Rohan Campbell: Horror sequel 'Halloween Ends' a love story
Movies // 21 hours ago
Rohan Campbell: Horror sequel 'Halloween Ends' a love story
NEW YORK, Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Rohan Campbell says he sees "Halloween Ends," which is out on DVD and Blu-ray Tuesday, as more of a romance than a horror movie.
'Days of our Lives' bids farewell to late soap icon John Aniston
TV // 22 hours ago
'Days of our Lives' bids farewell to late soap icon John Aniston
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The final episode of "Days of our Lives" to feature the late actor John Aniston premiered on Peacock Monday.
Singer Mel C cancels New Year's Eve appearance on Polish TV
Music // 22 hours ago
Singer Mel C cancels New Year's Eve appearance on Polish TV
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Melanie Chisholm, the British singer and former Spice Girl known as Mel C, has canceled a planned New Year's Eve performance on Polish television.
Country music star Zach Bryan releases new live album
Music // 23 hours ago
Country music star Zach Bryan releases new live album
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Country music star Zach Bryan has unexpectedly released a new live album called "All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live at Red Rocks)."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Khloe Kardashian shares Christmas photos of both of her kids
Khloe Kardashian shares Christmas photos of both of her kids
'Days of our Lives' bids farewell to late soap icon John Aniston
'Days of our Lives' bids farewell to late soap icon John Aniston
Top 10 most anticipated video games coming in 2023
Top 10 most anticipated video games coming in 2023
Mallori Johnson: 'Kindred' captures heaviness of Octavia E. Butler's time-travel tale
Mallori Johnson: 'Kindred' captures heaviness of Octavia E. Butler's time-travel tale
Rohan Campbell: Horror sequel 'Halloween Ends' a love story
Rohan Campbell: Horror sequel 'Halloween Ends' a love story
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement