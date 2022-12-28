Trending
Billie Lourd honors mom Carrie Fisher on 6th anniversary of her death

"I wish my Momby were here, but she isn't. So all I can do is hold onto the magic harder, hug my kids a little tighter," Lourd wrote on Instagram.

By Karen Butler
Left to right, Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds and Billie Lourd pose backstage at the 21st annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles in 2015. Fisher and Reynolds died one day apart the following year. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/45b70c40f68b058330e2987838701125/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Left to right, Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds and Billie Lourd pose backstage at the 21st annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles in 2015. Fisher and Reynolds died one day apart the following year. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Scream Queens actress Billie Lourd paid tribute to her mother, Star Wars legend Carrie Fisher, on the sixth anniversary of her death Tuesday.

"It has been 6 years since my Momby died (feels like 2 but also like 705 at the same time?). And unlike most other years since she's died, this year, these past two weeks have been some of the most joyful of my life," Lourd wrote on Instagram.

"Giving birth to my daughter and watching my son meet her have been two of the most magical moments I have ever experienced. But with the magic of life tends to come the reality of grief. My mom is not here to meet either of them and isn't here to experience any of the magic. Sometimes the magical moments can also be the hardest. That's the thing about grief," she added.

"I wish my Momby were here, but she isn't. So all I can do is hold onto the magic harder, hug my kids a little tighter. Tell them a story about her. Share her favorite things with them. Tell them how much she would have loved them. For anyone out there experiencing the reality of grief alongside the magic of life, I see you. You are not alone. Don't ignore either. Life can be magical and griefy at the same time."

Fisher's friend, Smallville alum Michael Rosenbaum, also paid tribute to Fisher on social media.

"Carrie guided me in a much better direction in life. Taught me how to write. Got me out of the party scene. I once told her she reminded me of my grandmother Ruthy. She replied with a "[expletive] off". I laughed and told her it wasn't that she looked like my grandmother but that she was such a giving human being and that her door was always open to family and friends," Rosenbaum said.

"She was remarkable and made me feel comfortable around her super famous friends that I felt I had no business hanging out with," he added. "Every time I drive up Coldwater Canyon and pass her house, it makes me sad that I can't just walk in and yell out her name. I would love to hear that voice again, to hear those amazing stories she told. Life was a lot better with Carrie Fisher in the world."

Rosenbaum noted Fisher's biggest flaw was that she took care of everyone more than she took care of herself.

"She was a mental health advocate and was so open about her challenges. She helped so many people," he said. "She was an inspiration. I still have her voice mail that she left days before she passed away. She was gone way too soon but will never be forgotten. I love you Carrie. We all do."

Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016, four days after having a heart attack on a plane. She was 60.

Fisher's mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, had a stroke the following day while making funeral preparations for Fisher. She died hours later at the age of 84.

