Dec. 28, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 28: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Miles Brown

By UPI Staff
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan attends the premiere of "The Fabelmans" at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 10. The actor turns 21 on December 28. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/7df82e20082107311c3c60230815ec3a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Woodrow Wilson, 28th president of the United States, in 1856

-- Jazz pianist Earl "Fatha" Hines in 1903

-- Comic book writer and character creator Stan Lee in 1922

-- Actor Martin Milner in 1931

-- Actor Maggie Smith in 1934 (age 88)

-- Entrepreneur Philip Anschutz in 1939 (age 83)

-- Rock musician Edgar Winter in 1946 (age 76)

-- Actor Denzel Washington in 1954 (age 68)

-- TV personality Gayle King in 1954 (age 68)

-- Chinese activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo in 1955

-- Comedian Seth Meyers in 1973 (age 49)

-- Actor Joe Manganiello in 1976 (age 46)

-- Singer John Legend, born John Roger Stephens, in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Noomi Rapace in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Sienna Miller in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Mackenzie Rosman in 1989 (age 33)

-- Singer David Archuleta in 1990 (age 32)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Adam Peaty in 1994 (age 28)

-- Actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in 2001 (age 21)

-- Actor Miles Brown in 2004 (age 18)

