Famous birthdays for Dec. 27: Olivia Cooke, Timothee Chalamet

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include: Advertisement

-- German astronomer Johannes Kepler in 1571

-- French bacteriologist Louis Pasteur in 1822

-- Actor Sydney Greenstreet in 1879

-- Actor Marlene Dietrich in 1901

-- Actor John Amos in 1939 (age 83)

-- News correspondent Cokie Roberts in 1943

-- French actor Gerard Depardieu in 1948 (age 74)

-- Former Mexican President Ernesto Zedillo Ponce de Leon in 1951 (age 71)

-- Wrestler Chyna, born Joan Marie Laurer, in 1969

-- News correspondent Savannah Guthrie in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Heather O'Rourke in 1975

-- Singer Walker Hayes in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Emilie De Ravin in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Jay Ellis in 1981 (age 41)

-- Singer Hayley Williams in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Chloe Bridges in 1991 (age 31)

-- Country singer Shay Mooney in 1991 (age 31)

-- Actor Olivia Cooke in 1993 (age 29)

-- Actor Timothee Chalamet in 1995 (age 27)

