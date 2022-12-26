Famous birthdays for Dec. 26: Kit Harington, Eden Sher

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.
They include:
-- Adm. George Dewey, the U.S. naval hero of Manila, in 1837
-- Writer Henry Miller in 1891
-- Mao Zedong, leader of the Chinese communist revolution, in 1893
-- College Football Hall of Fame member Frank Broyles in 1924
-- Puppeteer Caroll Spinney in 1933
-- Producer Phil Spector in 1939
-- America's Most Wanted creator John Walsh in 1945 (age 77)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Carlton Fisk in 1947 (age 75)
-- TV journalist Candy Crowley in 1948 (age 74)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ozzie Smith in 1954 (age 68)
-- Dogsled racer Susan Butcher in 1954
-- Writer David Sedaris in 1956 (age 66)
-- Drummer Lars Ulrich in 1963 (age 59)
-- Actor/singer Jared Leto in 1971 (age 51)
-- Rock musician Chris Daughtry in 1979 (age 43)
-- Actor Beth Behrs in 1985 (age 37)
-- Actor Kit Harington in 1986 (age 36)
-- Actor Eden Sher in 1991 (age 31)