Dec. 26, 2022 / 3:00 AM / Updated Dec. 26, 2018 at 9:30 PM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 26: Kit Harington, Eden Sher

By UPI Staff
Kit Harington attends the red carpet of the movie "Eternals" during the 16th Rome Film Fest on October 24, 2021. The actor turns 36 on December 26. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/d7ee186aee3754cad401fd183bc8cd30/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Adm. George Dewey, the U.S. naval hero of Manila, in 1837

-- Writer Henry Miller in 1891

-- Mao Zedong, leader of the Chinese communist revolution, in 1893

-- College Football Hall of Fame member Frank Broyles in 1924

-- Puppeteer Caroll Spinney in 1933

-- Producer Phil Spector in 1939

-- America's Most Wanted creator John Walsh in 1945 (age 77)

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Carlton Fisk in 1947 (age 75)

-- TV journalist Candy Crowley in 1948 (age 74)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ozzie Smith in 1954 (age 68)

-- Dogsled racer Susan Butcher in 1954

-- Writer David Sedaris in 1956 (age 66)

-- Drummer Lars Ulrich in 1963 (age 59)

File Photo by Lev Radin/UPI

-- Actor/singer Jared Leto in 1971 (age 51)

-- Rock musician Chris Daughtry in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Beth Behrs in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Kit Harington in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Eden Sher in 1991 (age 31)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

