Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 25, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 25: CCH Pounder, Annie Lennox

By UPI Staff
1/3
CCH Pounder attends the premiere of "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on May 18, 2019. The actor turns 70 on December 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/9df37c6931bed3a682e0777290e14f60/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
CCH Pounder attends the premiere of "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on May 18, 2019. The actor turns 70 on December 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

Advertisement

-- American Red Cross founder Clara Barton in 1821

-- Hotelier Conrad Hilton in 1887

-- Robert "Believe It or Not" Ripley in 1890

-- Actor Humphrey Bogart in 1899

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Anwar Sadat, Egyptian president/Nobel Peace Prize laureate, in 1918

-- Actor Gary Sandy in 1945 (age 77)

-- Singer Jimmy Buffett in 1946 (age 76)

-- Singer Barbara Mandrell in 1948 (age 74)

-- Actor Sissy Spacek in 1949 (age 73)

-- Political adviser Karl Rove in 1950 (age 72)

-- Actor CCH Pounder in 1952 (age 70)

-- British singer Annie Lennox in 1954 (age 68)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Rickey Henderson in 1958 (age 64)

-- Model/photographer Helena Christensen in 1968 (age 54)

-- British singer Dido Florian Cloud de Bounevialle O'Malley Armstrong in 1971 (age 51)

Advertisement

-- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 1971 (age 51)

File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI

Famous figures born on Christmas Eve, Christmas day

Famous figures born on Christmas Eve, Christmas day
<< Show Caption >>

Latest Headlines

Neil Patrick Harris, Mariska Hargitay visit Disney World together with their families
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
Neil Patrick Harris, Mariska Hargitay visit Disney World together with their families
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Neil Patrick Harris and Mariska Hargitay, along with their spouses and children, recently visited Florida's Disney World theme parks together.
Tamar Braxton hospitalized for the flu: 'I thought God was taking me home'
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Tamar Braxton hospitalized for the flu: 'I thought God was taking me home'
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Reality television personality Tamar Braxton announced on Instagram that she was hospitalized with the flu this week.
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 18 hours ago
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter SZA's "SOS" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 24: Ricky Martin, Louis Tomlinson
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 24: Ricky Martin, Louis Tomlinson
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Singer Ricky Martin turns 51 and singer Louis Tomlinson turns 31, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 24.
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was convicted Friday of shooting fellow artist Megan Thee Stallion in both her feet after an argument in 2020.
What to listen to: 10 Christmas songs of 2022
Music // 1 day ago
What to listen to: 10 Christmas songs of 2022
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Ten artists released or updated their holiday musical offerings for 2022, including the Alicia Keys, Lizzo and Camila Cabello.
Seventeen's Vernon releases 'Black Eye' solo mixtape, music video
Music // 1 day ago
Seventeen's Vernon releases 'Black Eye' solo mixtape, music video
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- K-pop star Vernon released his debut solo mixtape, "Black Eye," and a music video for his song of the same name.
'Outlander': Starz shares Season 7 teaser, summer 2023 premiere date
TV // 1 day ago
'Outlander': Starz shares Season 7 teaser, summer 2023 premiere date
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Starz shared a teaser and premiere date for "Outlander" Season 7 starring Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan.
'Yellowjackets' photos introduce Lauren Ambrose as adult Van
TV // 1 day ago
'Yellowjackets' photos introduce Lauren Ambrose as adult Van
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- "Yellowjackets," a thriller series starring Liv Hewson, Sophie Nélisse and Jasmin Savoy Brown, will return for a second season on Showtime.
Daddy Yankee releases 'Campeon' video, performs final show of farewell tour
Music // 1 day ago
Daddy Yankee releases 'Campeon' video, performs final show of farewell tour
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Daddy Yankee released a video for his song "Campeón" and performed the final show of his "La Última Vuelta" farewell tour.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

What to stream Christmas weekend: 'Glass Onion,' 'Strange World'
What to stream Christmas weekend: 'Glass Onion,' 'Strange World'
Neil Patrick Harris, Mariska Hargitay visit Disney World together with their families
Neil Patrick Harris, Mariska Hargitay visit Disney World together with their families
Tamar Braxton hospitalized for the flu: 'I thought God was taking me home'
Tamar Braxton hospitalized for the flu: 'I thought God was taking me home'
What to listen to: 10 Christmas songs of 2022
What to listen to: 10 Christmas songs of 2022
Tom Pelphrey kisses Kaley Cuoco's baby bump in new photos
Tom Pelphrey kisses Kaley Cuoco's baby bump in new photos
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement