Famous birthdays for Dec. 25: CCH Pounder, Annie Lennox

1/3

CCH Pounder attends the premiere of "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on May 18, 2019. The actor turns 70 on December 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include: Advertisement

-- American Red Cross founder Clara Barton in 1821

-- Hotelier Conrad Hilton in 1887

-- Robert "Believe It or Not" Ripley in 1890

-- Actor Humphrey Bogart in 1899

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Anwar Sadat, Egyptian president/Nobel Peace Prize laureate, in 1918

-- Actor Gary Sandy in 1945 (age 77)

-- Singer Jimmy Buffett in 1946 (age 76)

-- Singer Barbara Mandrell in 1948 (age 74)

-- Actor Sissy Spacek in 1949 (age 73)

-- Political adviser Karl Rove in 1950 (age 72)

-- Actor CCH Pounder in 1952 (age 70)

-- British singer Annie Lennox in 1954 (age 68)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Rickey Henderson in 1958 (age 64)

-- Model/photographer Helena Christensen in 1968 (age 54)

-- British singer Dido Florian Cloud de Bounevialle O'Malley Armstrong in 1971 (age 51)

Advertisement

-- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 1971 (age 51)

File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI

Famous figures born on Christmas Eve, Christmas day

<< Show Caption >>