Tamar Jackson hospitalized for the flu: 'I thought God was taking me home'

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Reality television personality and singer Tamar Braxton announced on Instagram that she was hospitalized with the flu this week.
"This isn't an attention post... this is an ATTENTION post.. literally I was with my best friends @normankgyamfi and @wardellmalloy shopping and doing Christmas fun sht and the VERY NEXT DAY I had to be taken to the hospital by AMBULANCE, needed oxygen cause I thought God was taking me home cause I could not breathe and my chest was on FIRE!!" Braxton posted Friday.