Dec. 24, 2022 / 11:19 AM

Tamar Jackson hospitalized for the flu: 'I thought God was taking me home'

By Karen Butler
Tamar Braxton is recovering from the flu. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/112b250ca6097742da1f4540b86f1a97/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Tamar Braxton is recovering from the flu.

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Reality television personality and singer Tamar Braxton announced on Instagram that she was hospitalized with the flu this week.

"This isn't an attention post... this is an ATTENTION post.. literally I was with my best friends @normankgyamfi and @wardellmalloy shopping and doing Christmas fun sht and the VERY NEXT DAY I had to be taken to the hospital by AMBULANCE, needed oxygen cause I thought God was taking me home cause I could not breathe and my chest was on FIRE!!" Braxton posted Friday.

"I was taken to @northsidehosp and was met by the BEST nurses and doctors including @therealdrjackie to find out what's wrong... yall, I have the FLU and let me tell u it's worse than COVID in my opinion... I'm on 5 different medications ..please be careful.. I wasn't around a lot people and have NO IDEA where it came from.. enjoy y'all holiday AT HOME.. u don't want this .. oh yeah I'm completely isolated cause it's hella contagious I love y'all for real."

Braxton, 45, is best known for her work on The Real, Braxton Family Values, Dancing with the Stars and Celebrity Big Brother.

