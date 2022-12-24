Trending
Entertainment News
Dec. 24, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 24: Ricky Martin, Louis Tomlinson

By UPI Staff
1/3
Ricky Martin walks the red carpet at the Univision 2020 Premio Lo Nuestro award show at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on February 20, 2020. The singer turns 51 on December 24. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/1b9ffe5cc78c3071dd4c6c7caa25aabe/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Ricky Martin walks the red carpet at the Univision 2020 Premio Lo Nuestro award show at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on February 20, 2020. The singer turns 51 on December 24. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- English King John I in 1166

-- Frontiersman Christopher "Kit" Carson in 1809

-- English physicist/inventor James Prescott Joule in 1818

-- "Raggedy Ann" creator Johnny Gruelle in 1880

-- Film director Michael Curtiz in 1888

-- Industrialist/moviemaker/aviator Howard Hughes in 1905

-- Actor Ava Gardner in 1922

-- U.S. Army Gen. George Patton IV in 1923

-- Author Mary Higgins Clark in 1927

-- Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci in 1940 (age 82)

File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI

-- Author/director Nicholas Meyer in 1945 (age 77)

-- Rock musician Lemmy Kilmister in 1945

-- Director Lee Daniels in 1959 (age 63)

-- Fashion designer Kate Spade in 1962

-- Basketball commentator Jay Bilas in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor Diedrich Bader in 1966 (age 56)

File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

-- Actor Amaury Nolasco in 1970 (age 52)

-- Pop singer Ricky Martin in 1971 (age 51)

-- Twilight series author Stephenie Meyer in 1973 (age 49)

-- Television/radio personality Ryan Seacrest in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Michael Raymond-James in 1977 (age 45)

-- Singer Louis Tomlinson in 1991 (age 31)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

