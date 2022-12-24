Famous birthdays for Dec. 24: Ricky Martin, Louis Tomlinson

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.
They include:
-- English King John I in 1166
-- Frontiersman Christopher "Kit" Carson in 1809
-- English physicist/inventor James Prescott Joule in 1818
-- "Raggedy Ann" creator Johnny Gruelle in 1880
-- Film director Michael Curtiz in 1888
-- Industrialist/moviemaker/aviator Howard Hughes in 1905
-- Actor Ava Gardner in 1922
-- U.S. Army Gen. George Patton IV in 1923
-- Author Mary Higgins Clark in 1927
-- Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci in 1940 (age 82)
-- Author/director Nicholas Meyer in 1945 (age 77)
-- Rock musician Lemmy Kilmister in 1945
-- Director Lee Daniels in 1959 (age 63)
-- Fashion designer Kate Spade in 1962
-- Basketball commentator Jay Bilas in 1963 (age 59)
-- Actor Diedrich Bader in 1966 (age 56)
-- Actor Amaury Nolasco in 1970 (age 52)
-- Pop singer Ricky Martin in 1971 (age 51)
-- Twilight series author Stephenie Meyer in 1973 (age 49)
-- Television/radio personality Ryan Seacrest in 1974 (age 48)
-- Actor Michael Raymond-James in 1977 (age 45)
-- Singer Louis Tomlinson in 1991 (age 31)