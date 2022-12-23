Lea Michele, Darren Criss sing Christmas carols on 'Carpool Karaoke'

1/5

Lea Michele (pictured) and Darren Criss reunited on the Apple TV+ series "Carpool Karaoke: The Series." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Lea Michele and Darren Criss reunited to sing Christmas carols on Carpool Karaoke: The Series. The former Glee co-stars appeared together in a special holiday edition of the Apple TV+ series. Advertisement

Michele, 36, and Criss, 35, are seen driving together in New York as they perform two of their favorite Christmas songs. Michele performed "Christmas in New York," while Criss chose "Christmas Dance."

"Christmas in New York" appears on Michele's holiday album Christmas in the City (2019), while "Christmas Dance" is a song from Criss' album A Very Darren Christmas (2021).

"I'm a fan of a lot of Christmas things," Criss says in the clip. "So I wrote a little song about all the things that make me want to dance at Christmas -- and there's even a little dance in it."

Carpool Karaoke: The Series is in its fifth season on Apple TV+. The series is based on the Late Late Show with James Corden segment and does not feature a specific host.

Season 5 also features Ciara and Russell Wilson, Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton, Kevin Bacon and his brother, Michael Bacon, and other stars.