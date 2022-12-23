Trending
Dec. 23, 2022

Tom Pelphrey kisses Kaley Cuoco's baby bump in new photos

By Annie Martin
Kaley Cuoco shared maternity photos with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, after announcing she's pregnant with their first child. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/2233d4d77d0933953ba2f960b578ff97/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, are celebrating the impending birth of their first child.

Cuoco, 37, shared maternity photos featuring herself and Pelphrey, 40, on Thursday.

In one picture, Pelphrey is seen kissing Cuoco's baby bump. Other photos show Pelphrey embracing Cuoco from behind as they cradle her growing belly.

Cuoco announced in October that she is expecting her first child, a daughter, with Pelphrey.

"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023," she said on Instagram at the time. "beyond blessed and over the moon..."

The couple celebrated Cuoco's 37th birthday in November following the news.

Cuoco and Pelphrey made their relationship Instagram official in May following Cuoco's split from her ex-husband, Karl Cook, in September 2021.

In October, Cuoco recalled on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon how she first met Pelphrey, saying it was "love at first sight."

Cuoco played Penny on The Big Bang Theory and now stars as Cassie Bowden on The Flight Attendant. Pelphrey portrayed Ben Davis on Ozark.

