Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 23, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 23: Susan Lucci, Finn Wolfhard

By UPI Staff
1/2
Susan Lucci walks on the runway at the 15th Annual Red Dress Collection fashion show on February 7, 2019, in New York City. The actor turns 76 on December 23. File Photo by Serena Xu-NingUPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/4b1a263872da8eaea4c35d1ef6ecf564/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Susan Lucci walks on the runway at the 15th Annual Red Dress Collection fashion show on February 7, 2019, in New York City. The actor turns 76 on December 23. File Photo by Serena Xu-NingUPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

Advertisement

-- John Jay, first chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, in 1745

-- Egyptologist Jean Francois Champollion, who deciphered the Rosetta Stone, in 1790

-- Mormon church founder Joseph Smith in 1805

-- Entrepreneur/philanthropist Madam C.J. Walker in 1867

-- Former West German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt in 1918

-- Japanese Emperor Akihito in 1933 (age 89)

File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

-- Football Hall of Fame member Paul Hornung in 1935

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jorma Kaukonen in 1940 (age 82)

-- Actor/comedian Harry Shearer in 1943 (age 79)

-- Actor Susan Lucci in 1946 (age 76)

-- Marathon runner Bill Rodgers in 1947 (age 75)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Jack Ham in 1948 (age 74)

-- Political commentator William Kristol in 1952 (age 70)

-- Rock musician Eddie Vedder in 1964 (age 58)

File Photo by David Banks/UPI
Advertisement

-- TV personality Martin Kratt in 1965 (age 57)

-- Singer/model/former French first lady Carla Bruni in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Corey Haim in 1971

-- Model/TV personality Holly Madison in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor/singer Alison Sudol in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Sofia Black D'elia in 1991 (age 31)

-- Actor Finn Wolfhard in 2002 (age 20)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

Read More

Gil Kenan to direct next 'Ghostbusters' adventure

Latest Headlines

After 2 1/2-year hiatus, HBO Max's 'The Head' dishes new mysteries
TV // 15 hours ago
After 2 1/2-year hiatus, HBO Max's 'The Head' dishes new mysteries
NEW YORK, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Season 1 of "The Head" ended with such a high body count that John Lynch and Katharine O'Donnelly, the stars who played the two remaining main characters, couldn't imagine it getting a follow-up.
Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga nominated for Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards
Music // 12 hours ago
Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga nominated for Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Singer/songwriters Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Rihanna are among the top nominees for the Society of American Composers & Lyricists awards.
What to watch: 5 Deborah Ayorinde roles beyond 'Riches'
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
What to watch: 5 Deborah Ayorinde roles beyond 'Riches'
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- British-American actress Deborah Ayorinde is now starring in "Riches" for Prime Video, but she's shone in several other roles as well.
WayV shine in 'Diamonds Only' track video
Music // 13 hours ago
WayV shine in 'Diamonds Only' track video
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- WayV, a subunit of the K-pop group NCT, released a music video for "Diamonds Only," a track from the EP "Phantom."
Allison Holker posts tribute to tWitch after his death: 'My one and only'
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Allison Holker posts tribute to tWitch after his death: 'My one and only'
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Allison Holker returned to social media following the death of her husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss.
'That '90s Show' trailer brings together '70s' stars, new cast
TV // 14 hours ago
'That '90s Show' trailer brings together '70s' stars, new cast
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "That '90s Show," a sequel and reboot of "That '70s Show," is coming to Netflix in January.
Hilary Duff shares playful family holiday card: 'All is not calm'
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Hilary Duff shares playful family holiday card: 'All is not calm'
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Hilary Duff posted a holiday card featuring her husband, Matthew Koma, and her three children, along with a wedding anniversary tribute to Koma.
Joanna Gaines grateful for 'forced rest' after back surgery
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Joanna Gaines grateful for 'forced rest' after back surgery
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Former "Fixer Upper" star Joanna Gaines said she's recovering from surgery for an old back injury.
Blake Horstmann, Giannina Gibelli spend 1st anniversary on cabin getaway
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Blake Horstmann, Giannina Gibelli spend 1st anniversary on cabin getaway
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Bachelor Nation star Blake Horstmann surprised "Love is Blind" alum Giannina Gibelli with a cabin getaway for their first anniversary.
Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash kicks off new Gibson book series
Music // 16 hours ago
Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash kicks off new Gibson book series
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Guns N' Roses star Slash will release the first book in a new limited edition book series created by Gibson guitars.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Medical examiner: 'Triangle of Sadness' star Charlbi Dean's died from bacterial sepsis
Medical examiner: 'Triangle of Sadness' star Charlbi Dean's died from bacterial sepsis
Rumer Willis pregnant with first child; shares baby bump photos
Rumer Willis pregnant with first child; shares baby bump photos
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Justin Bieber clothing line pulled from H&M stores after singer's complaint
Justin Bieber clothing line pulled from H&M stores after singer's complaint
Famous birthdays for Dec. 22: Ralph Fiennes, Vanessa Paradis
Famous birthdays for Dec. 22: Ralph Fiennes, Vanessa Paradis
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement