Famous birthdays for Dec. 23: Susan Lucci, Finn Wolfhard

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.
They include:
|Advertisement
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include:
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.
They include:
-- John Jay, first chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, in 1745
-- Egyptologist Jean Francois Champollion, who deciphered the Rosetta Stone, in 1790
-- Mormon church founder Joseph Smith in 1805
-- Entrepreneur/philanthropist Madam C.J. Walker in 1867
-- Former West German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt in 1918
-- Japanese Emperor Akihito in 1933 (age 89)
-- Football Hall of Fame member Paul Hornung in 1935
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jorma Kaukonen in 1940 (age 82)
-- Actor/comedian Harry Shearer in 1943 (age 79)
-- Actor Susan Lucci in 1946 (age 76)
-- Marathon runner Bill Rodgers in 1947 (age 75)
-- Football Hall of Fame member Jack Ham in 1948 (age 74)
-- Political commentator William Kristol in 1952 (age 70)
-- Rock musician Eddie Vedder in 1964 (age 58)
-- TV personality Martin Kratt in 1965 (age 57)
-- Singer/model/former French first lady Carla Bruni in 1967 (age 55)
-- Actor Corey Haim in 1971
-- Model/TV personality Holly Madison in 1979 (age 43)
-- Actor/singer Alison Sudol in 1985 (age 37)
-- Actor Sofia Black D'elia in 1991 (age 31)
-- Actor Finn Wolfhard in 2002 (age 20)