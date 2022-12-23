Trending
Dec. 23, 2022 / 11:17 AM

Ciara, Russell Wilson carol, read books at children's hospital

By Annie Martin
Ciara (R) and Russell Wilson surprised young patients at at Children's Hospital Colorado. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ce45b928ab4a4a77c3e6597a9eb4221d/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Ciara and Russell Wilson paid a special visit to a children's hospital.

The 37-year-old singer and 34-year-old professional football player surprised young patients Thursday at Children's Hospital Colorado.

Ciara and Wilson sang Christmas carols and read books at the hospital's Seacrest Studios.

Ciara shared a video from the visit on Instagram.

"We are going to do what I love doing every year -- we're going to carol a bit for the kids and bring them a little holiday cheer," Ciara says in the clip.

"She's going to do the singing; I'm going to do the cheerleading," Russell adds.

Ciara and Wilson, a quarterback for the Denver Broncos, married in July 2016. Ciara has two children with Wilson, daughter Sienna Princess, 5, and son Win Harrison, 2, and a son, Future Zahir, 8, with her ex-fiancé Future.

Ciara's career: Music, red carpets, family

Ciara arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, on December 8, 2004. Her album, "Goodies," topped the Billboard charts after its release. Photo by Roger Williams/UPI | License Photo

Ciara and Wilson appear in new episodes of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, released on Apple TV+ this month. A trailer for the episodes shows the couple singing along to "Juicy" by Notorious B.I.G.

